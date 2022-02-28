EmblemHealth Partners with Community Organizations to Provide Scholarships for New York City Students

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of a multi-year financial commitment to supporting and investing in New York's future leaders, EmblemHealth, one of the nation's largest nonprofit health insurers, is partnering with One Hundred Black Men of New York (OHBM) and Mount Sinai Hospital to provide scholarships to selected City University of New York students.

"EmblemHealth is focused on improving health equity. The key to achieving that objective is to ensure that the healthcare workforce reflects the people we serve. We are dedicated to caring for our next generation and that includes supporting their health and educational futures," said Karen Ignagni, EmblemHealth CEO. "We are honored to partner with One Hundred Black Men and Mt. Sinai to do our part to support, train, and enable that development."

The new scholarship program will provide five students with $5,000 each toward a bachelor's degree starting next fall semester. Additionally, recipients will be offered paid internships at either Mount Sinai or EmblemHealth, ongoing networking and mentorship opportunities, as well as consideration for full-time employment at EmblemHealth.

"One Hundred Black Men of New York is pleased to continue our partnership with EmblemHealth. They have been supporters of those living in NYC communities for decades," said Courtney Bennet, Executive Director of One Hundred Black Men of New York. "This latest initiative with them and Mount Sinai will not only assist OHBM scholars with the financial burden of higher education, the mentoring and internships will also help launch meaningful careers. Scholars will be positioned to make an immediate impact in their families and communities while stepping onto the path of financial security and future wealth building."

City University of New York (CUNY) schools such as Brooklyn College and the CUNY School of Medicine will recommend scholarship recipients. EmblemHealth, One Hundred Black Men of New York, and Mount Sinai Hospital will make final selections.

"Mount Sinai is committed to supporting students from diverse backgrounds to pursue careers in medicine, science, and allied health professions that provide access to a network of scientists and clinicians who are working on the frontiers of biomedicine," said Dr. Dennis S. Charney, MD, Anne and Joel Ehrenkranz Dean of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and President for Academic Affairs at Mount Sinai. "We must provide a path and opportunities to individuals of various experiences and backgrounds to explore these careers, and we are very excited to partner with EmblemHealth and One Hundred Black Men of New York to support future health care leaders, scientists, and clinicians. We truly believe that our culture requires diverse voices, perspectives, and individuals who are driving change, challenging convention, and breaking down systemic structures. That is the only way we move medicine and science forward."

Interested applicants can visit ohbm.org starting April 1, 2022.

About EmblemHealth

EmblemHealth is one of the nation's largest nonprofit health insurers, with 3.2 million members and an 80-year legacy of serving New York's communities. The company offers a full range of commercial and government-sponsored health plans to employers, individuals, and families, as well as convenient community resources. As a market leader in value-based care, EmblemHealth partners with top doctors and hospitals to deliver quality, affordable care. For more information, visit emblemhealth.com.

SOURCE EmblemHealth