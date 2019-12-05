Embodee Powers Online Custom Shop for World-Renowned Music Star Daddy Yankee

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Embodee, a global leader in creating virtual product experiences, has teamed up with Daddy Yankee , one of the world's best-known music performers, to commemorate his career and passion for individual expression with an online store that lets fans customize and purchase limited edition Daddy Yankee hats.

At the recently opened "El Jefe" Daddy Yankee Museum, the music star shows off his limited-edition hats that fans can customize at his new online shop, powered by Embodee. Daddy Yankee's online Custom Shop enables his fans to customize two styles of hats in a wide variety of colors, logos, hashtags, their initials, and even the artist’s autograph. Embodee’s visualization technology delivers in real-time previews of any design combination so fans can be sure their choices express their sense of style.

The hats are Daddy Yankee's first limited edition, customizable product line, and the Puerto Rican native's new Custom Shop is featured at the "El Jefe" Daddy Yankee Museum , an 8,000-square-foot pop-up exhibition that opened on November 22 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

"As a leader in customization and visualization technology for brands, Embodee partnering with an artist like Daddy Yankee, who led a music revolution with his genre and has embraced individual expression, makes this a natural fit," said the company's 's director of business, Wilitza Vázquez. "The online store and in-museum experience allows Daddy Yankee's fans to create a product that is unique to them. Doing so enables them to express themselves and the impact his music has on their lives."

The collaboration with Daddy Yankee is the first-of-its-kind project for Embodee in the entertainment business.

The "El Jefe" Daddy Yankee Museum explores his life, including with a re-creation of part of his childhood neighborhood, sets for fans to perform with video versions of him, a replica of his dressing room, and memorabilia illustrating his childhood and successful career. The exhibition also includes some of Daddy Yankee's iconic outfits and memorabilia which highlight his street fashion flare and the importance of self-expression in his life and music.

At a press conference and museum preview, Daddy Yankee said the exhibition, including innovative virtual reality elements and the Embodee-powered Custom Shop, connects him to fans in a new way. He also said he hopes children who lack resources will learn about his background and leave inspired by what's possible. The museum, free to visitors, is open until January 2020, and may travel to other locations around the world.

For more information on Embodee, please visit www.embodee.com

Embodee Corp . was founded in 2008 to develop methods for helping the apparel industry use 3D visualizations in merchandising and selling products online. The company now delivers virtual product experiences, enabling businesses to give their customers an immersive visual interaction with their products, enriching the online shopping experience.

