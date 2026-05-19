Embodied Intelligence Era Arrives: ROBOTECH ASIA Debuts at NEPCON ASIA 2026 with Mass Smart Production Solutions

SHENZHEN, China, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Booth bookings are now officially open for NEPCON ASIA 2026, Asia's premier electronics manufacturing exhibition. Expanding to an impressive 90,000 square meters, the event will serve as a one-stop hub for connecting upstream and downstream sectors—encompassing semiconductor components, intelligent assembly, and the fast-growing embodied intelligence segment—offering unparalleled access to all electronic business opportunities under one roof.

Taking place October 27–29, 2026, at Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center (Bao'an), NEPCON ASIA 2026 will gather a comprehensive array of electronics production buyers from across Asia. Covering key sectors including automotive electronics, automation & industrial control, mobile devices, home appliances, computing, embodied intelligence, low-altitude flight, AI, smart homes, and wearables, the exhibition is designed to help exhibitors capture incremental business opportunities, expand into emerging markets, connect with high-value new clients, and foster in-depth upstream-downstream collaboration—ultimately enhancing the global competitiveness of Asian and European electronics manufacturers.

Targeting Three High-Growth Sectors: AI, Automotive, and Semiconductors

Connecting with 9,000+ AI Hardware and Intelligent Terminal Buyers

NEPCON ASIA 2026 will attract over 1,000 companies spanning AI hardware manufacturers, AI terminal OBMs, core component suppliers, EMS, and OEMs—covering the entire AI industry chain from R&D to mass production.



Engaging 13,000+ Automotive Electronics Professionals

The Symposium on Advanced Manufacturing Standards and Electronic Circuit Process Innovation for Automotive Electronics will serve as a key platform, connecting over 13,000 automotive electronics buyers. Focused on full-process compliance and PCBA process upgrading for automotive applications, the symposium will delve into the implementation of core standards such as IATF 16949, AEC-Q, and ISO 26262. It will also address pain points in high-reliability automotive-grade PCBA assembly and share practical solutions for process optimization, reliability testing, and supply chain compliance—empowering deeper integration between electronics manufacturing and the automotive industry to tap into the 100-billion-level automotive electronics market.



Linking with 3,000+ Semiconductor Industry Buyers

A highlight of NEPCON ASIA 2026 will be an innovative demonstration line for semiconductor packaging and testing processes, showcasing optical module and device packaging equipment, with on-site explanations of over 50 material and equipment brands. The concurrent 9th Semiconductor Technology and Innovation Conference Forum—co-organized by leading industry associations, Semiconductor Observer—will focus on integrated circuits and advanced packaging technologies for optical communication modules. It will attract key decision-makers from OSAT engineering, manufacturing, and R&D teams, IDM in-house packaging facilities, and EMS/OBM enterprises with SIP technology, facilitating connections with over 200 OSAT/IDM companies in South China.

Tapping New Opportunities: Targeted Invitations to Emerging Brands and New Factories

NEPCON ASIA 2026 will prioritize major new projects in South China, covering high-density circuit boards, photovoltaic energy storage equipment, semiconductor displays, and intelligent terminals—providing exhibitors with direct access to new production capacity and order opportunities. Additionally, the event will target emerging brands in AI headsets, smart glasses, electric mobility, and smart homes, helping exhibitors unlock new partnerships and capitalize on emerging market dividends.

Global Reach: Secure Asian and European Orders Without Leaving China

NEPCON ASIA 2026 is strategically focusing on core Asian and Eastern European markets, including China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Romania. In collaboration with overseas authoritative industry associations, chambers of commerce, and media partners, the event aims to invite 3,000 high-value international buyers—enabling exhibitors to secure global orders and expand into Asian and European markets without international travel. Supporting services include exclusive international business receptions, overseas buyer factory tours, and one-on-one matchmaking to facilitate efficient cross-border cooperation.

New Special Show Debuts! Embodied Robots Empower Three High-potential Application Fields

ROBOTECH ASIA, Asia's leading exhibition for embodied intelligence robotics applications and supply chains, will be held concurrently with NEPCON ASIA 2026 at the same venue. Featuring industry leaders such as LEJU Robot and ROKAE Robot, the exhibition will showcase cutting-edge innovations in robotics-electronics manufacturing integration. 2026 marks the dawn of large-scale mass production for embodied intelligence robots, positioning them as a core growth driver for the future of electronics manufacturing.

It will focus on the large-scale industrial application of embodied intelligence, with a deep focus on two key sectors—automotive manufacturing and electronics manufacturing—that were among the first to adopt "robotic screw-tightening" solutions and industrial automation. Meanwhile, the concurrent Embodied Intelligence Robotics Industry Development Conference will deeply link three high-potential application fields: automotive, electronics, and logistics, driving the mass deployment of ten-thousand-scale embodied intelligent automated production lines. It is expected to attract numerous factory decision-makers and senior executives who are focused on production line labor replacement solutions, providing a precise pathway for factories to upgrade to intelligent manufacturing.

Concurrent Cross-Border Shows: Maximizing Synergies Across the Industry Chain

Integrated with the ITWA Asia (Industrial Technology World Asia) Exhibition matrix, NEPCON ASIA 2026 will share 180,000 sqm and welcome over 170,000 professional visitors, covering electronics manufacturing, machine vision, smart factories, intelligent vehicles, new materials, embodied intelligence, and AI+AR smart glasses.

365-Day Empowerment: Full-Cycle Support and Global Online Exposure

Pre-show: Industry insight reports, buyer demand previews, VIP buyer nomination.

On-site: Matchmaking, media/KOL live tours, LED exposure.

Global promotion: 200+ media partners across WeChat, Douyin, Twitter, LinkedIn, plus offline ads in industrial parks, subways, buses – total exposure over 100 million.

Secure Your Booth Today and Seize 2026's Golden Opportunities

NEPCON ASIA 2026 – October 27–29, 2026, Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center (Bao'an). Capture growth in AI, automotive, and semiconductors; connect with emerging brands and new factories; expand into Asia and Europe; leverage robotics and cross-sector shows.

SOURCE NEPCON ASIA