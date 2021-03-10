Embody Advances Biologic Augmentation Market with First-Of-Its-Kind Collagen Implant

NORFOLK, Va., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Embody, Inc., a privately-held medical device company developing novel collagen-based technologies for soft tissue injury and repair, announced today the expansion and clinical use cases of TAPESTRY® Biointegrative Implant in the U.S. market.  TAPESTRY Biointegrative Implant is the first collagen-based implant with a bioengineered micro-architecture and biostimulative, highly organized type I collagen chemistry specifically designed for the management and protection of tendon injuries.  The unique combination of the collagen chemistry and structural integrity provides unparalleled clinical utility and sizing across a broad range of tendon applications including, but not limited to, foot and ankle, knee, and shoulder procedures.

"Catastrophic failure and clinical dysfunction associated with poor subscapularis tendon healing rates following shoulder arthroplasty leads to suboptimal functional outcomes and costly re-operations for our patients," said Amit Nathani, MD, an Orthopaedic Surgeon and Shoulder Specialist in Santa Barbara, California.  "TAPESTRY combines the benefits of collagen-based chemistry with unique sizing, hydrophilicity, and handling characteristics appropriate to augment total shoulder procedures, offering the potential to enhance healing and reduce soft tissue failures."

"There is a strong clinical need for a better solution to treat tendon injury of the foot & ankle," said Alan Ng, DPM, FACFAS, at Advanced Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Specialists in Denver, CO.  "The TAPESTRY implant is unlike anything else I have used in its ability to form new, dense collagenous tissue at the site of the implantation combined with its superior handling and sizing make it ideal for a variety of challenging tendon procedures including Achilles and paroneal tendons."

"Following the initial surgical procedures with TAPESTRY, we are seeing continued use and expanded interest across a wide range of demanding tendon applications including subscapularis, patellar, peroneal and Achilles tendons where formative products have lacked the combination of handling, structural integrity, and a biostimulative chemistry," said Jeff Conroy, CEO of Embody. "We continue to expand our range of sizes and shapes to rapidly accommodate every surgeon's need."

About Embody: Embody is pioneering the next generation regenerative platform for the repair of tendon and ligament injuries with novel collagen-based bio-fabrication techniques and products for the fast-growing sports medicine market.  Founded in 2014 and funded with $20 million in DARPA & DOD funding, the company is developing unique biomaterials with an initial focus on orthopedic applications including foot & ankle, shoulder, and knee tendon and ligament repair.

