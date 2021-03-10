Embody Advances Biologic Augmentation Market with First-Of-Its-Kind Collagen Implant

"Catastrophic failure and clinical dysfunction associated with poor subscapularis tendon healing rates following shoulder arthroplasty leads to suboptimal functional outcomes and costly re-operations for our patients," said Amit Nathani, MD, an Orthopaedic Surgeon and Shoulder Specialist in Santa Barbara, California. "TAPESTRY combines the benefits of collagen-based chemistry with unique sizing, hydrophilicity, and handling characteristics appropriate to augment total shoulder procedures, offering the potential to enhance healing and reduce soft tissue failures."

"There is a strong clinical need for a better solution to treat tendon injury of the foot & ankle," said Alan Ng, DPM, FACFAS, at Advanced Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Specialists in Denver, CO. "The TAPESTRY implant is unlike anything else I have used in its ability to form new, dense collagenous tissue at the site of the implantation combined with its superior handling and sizing make it ideal for a variety of challenging tendon procedures including Achilles and paroneal tendons."

"Following the initial surgical procedures with TAPESTRY, we are seeing continued use and expanded interest across a wide range of demanding tendon applications including subscapularis, patellar, peroneal and Achilles tendons where formative products have lacked the combination of handling, structural integrity, and a biostimulative chemistry," said Jeff Conroy, CEO of Embody. "We continue to expand our range of sizes and shapes to rapidly accommodate every surgeon's need."

About Embody: Embody is pioneering the next generation regenerative platform for the repair of tendon and ligament injuries with novel collagen-based bio-fabrication techniques and products for the fast-growing sports medicine market. Founded in 2014 and funded with $20 million in DARPA & DOD funding, the company is developing unique biomaterials with an initial focus on orthopedic applications including foot & ankle, shoulder, and knee tendon and ligament repair.

