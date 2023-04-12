Embold Health Announces New Key Hires to Fuel Growth and Expansion

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Embold Health, the industry leader in objective physician quality measurement, announced the appointment of two new key roles to continue to meet the needs of current clients and fuel growth and expansion into the future.

Al Codalbu joins Embold Health as the Senior Vice President of Employer Sales, leading growth and client engagement, bringing nearly 20 years of industry experience. In his new role, Codalbu will further accelerate one of the company's fastest-growing units—the employer segment. Prior to Embold, Al built solutions for Aetna and later was responsible for growth at CVS Health's HealthHUBs. Additionally, he brings relevant experience from roles with many of the industry's top payors including UnitedHealth Group and Anthem BCBS.

"High-quality healthcare is at the top of the nation's healthcare agenda, and as a pioneer in the space, Embold is in a remarkable position to provide actionable data-driven insights to guide consumers to providers that reliably deliver top-quality care," said Codalbu. "I'm thrilled to join Embold at such an exciting time and look forward to supporting and accelerating our positive growth trajectory."

Alice Rawlings Williams comes to Embold Health as the Vice President of Employer Sales, bringing more than 20 years of experience in healthcare and technology. Williams will provide strategic focus for the company's largest and fastest-growing client base. In addition, she will be focused on building stronger relationships with key employers.

"Choosing a high-quality doctor is one of the most important decisions we can make in support of our health, and I'm elated to join Embold in its mission to improve healthcare for all," stated Williams. "The team is poised for exponential growth, and I'm looking forward to leveraging my experience to build on their success and contribute to the advancement of our leading-edge market position."

"There has never been a more exciting time to join an innovative company like Embold Health – with our current clients continuing to expand nationally and new clients bringing our solution to their members, our bold ambition of transforming the industry to bring better quality of care to consumers is now a reality," said Daniel Stein, CEO of Embold Health. "I'm delighted to welcome Al and Alice to the team – their depth and breadth of knowledge will be instrumental in our continued success as we continue to grow and meet market demand."

We are a doctor-led, doctor-founded group of healthcare advocates leading a community to improve healthcare for all. Through rigorous data analytics, we have developed the gold standard in defensible and actionable doctor ratings that are completely visible to all healthcare stakeholders. The result is higher quality care from providers, more appropriate care for members, and lower overall costs for employers. Visit www.emboldhealth.com to learn more.

