Embold Health Granted Patents on Novel Approach to Measuring Physician Quality, Provider Search Tools for Employers & Employees

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Patent and Trade Office granted Embold Health two new patents for the technology and processes behind the company's clinical performance measurement system and member-facing digital navigation tools, including its Provider Guide. This best-in-class measurement system and support tools have played a vital role in guiding employees to top-performing doctors they can trust to deliver exceptional, affordable care.

"Choosing a doctor is one of the most important decisions any of us will make in our lifetime," Embold Health CEO Daniel Stein, M.D., said. "Embold's technology and approach offers unrivaled data and guidance on individual physician-level performance that makes it truly possible raise the standard of care delivered to employees while lowering overall healthcare costs. Our clients have seen how our data and insights can achieve their priority health goals."

Historically, the industry has relied on proxies for assessing physician quality, such credentials (medical schools, residency and other relevant trainings, or hospital affiliation), volume of care provided, and even cost. The reality is that measuring the quality of individual physicians needs to account for whether the doctor or specialist provided care aligned with the latest clinical guidelines to deliver the best health outcomes for patients. Yet, private payers only deliver a limited set of data insights on physician quality, preventing employers and employees from easily comparing or assessing individual doctors on the care they actually deliver.

The two latest patents reflect the industry-leading approach that Embold has taken in building the first true clinical performance measurement system. Embold's data insights reflect one-of-a-kind analyses that assess physician-level quality measures across 60+ clinical specializations and data from more than 180 million Americans enrolled in employer-sponsored insurance, commercial coverage, and Medicare. As a result, Embold's data platform allows employers, health plans, doctors, and employees to have a clear picture of physician performance, the appropriateness of patient care, and effectiveness of health outcomes over time.

Leading employers and health plans rely on Embold's technology to develop and curate high-performing provider networks. In addition, Embold's Provider Guide easily embeds into employers' existing benefits ecosystems to provide employees with real-time information on in-network providers, whether providers are accepting new patients, as well as their comparative performance on quality and cost relative to other doctors in-market. By choosing top-performing providers, employees can save on average more than $2,000 when seeking care.

In 2024, Embold will continue to expand its platform to include additional clinical specializations, including urology, ophthalmology, general surgery, lung cancer surgery and breast cancer surgery. For current customers, Embold will also be introducing new technology enhancements to its employer and health plan products, making it easy and intuitive for users to connect with high-quality physicians for their care needs.

About Embold Health

Embold Health is a doctor-led healthcare analytics company that helps employers identify and guide their members to high-performing doctors, which improves patient outcomes and lowers costs. Ratings are based on objective clinical performance data of the individual physician against regional peers and latest medical care standards. Embold's vision is to raise the quality of healthcare by providing every healthcare consumer in America with actionable, objective doctor quality metrics, empowering them to make smarter healthcare decisions. To learn more, visit www.emboldhealth.com.

