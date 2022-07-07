Embold Health Partners with The Leapfrog Group to Provide Hospital Safety Grades to Members

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Embold Health, an industry leader in objective doctor quality analytics, has partnered with The Leapfrog Group, the nonprofit organization behind the Leapfrog Hospital Survey and Hospital Safety Grades, to educate members about the quality and safety of hospitals in their community, empowering members to make informed decisions about where they receive care.

According to The New England Journal of Medicine, the pandemic has had a negative effect on healthcare quality and delivery, reversing years of patient safety progress, most notably in healthcare-acquired infections, patient experience, and experienced staffing.

Upwards of 200,000 people die each year from preventable hospital errors, injuries, accidents, and infections. In addition, an estimated 12 million outpatient and 250,000 inpatient Americans will be harmed by diagnostic errors at hospitals.

Through this partnership, Embold Health adds hospital safety to its provider quality search platform, creating an even more comprehensive solution that helps members find doctors and hospitals proven to reliably deliver high-quality care. Embold's online provider directory, DocLogic™, now integrates Leapfrog's data to designate A, B, C, D, and F grades to 3,000 U.S. hospitals based on thirty national performance measures.

"Leapfrog's Hospital Grades reveal how hospitals are (or are not) safeguarding their patients. This gives patients and doctors another crucial data point to make smart healthcare decisions," said Dr. Daniel Stein, Embold Health founder and CEO. "We believe that everyone deserves to know they are receiving the highest-quality healthcare available for their needs, and the Leapfrog Group has done outstanding work assessing hospital safety and creating ratings that educate and inform. We are proud to incorporate hospital grades into our platform to provide this critical information to our clients and their employees."

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harm to patients. This grading system is a leader in evaluating patient safety and is the only peer-reviewed hospital safety assessment published in the Journal of Patient Safety. Pairing Leapfrog's Hospital Safety Grades with Embold's doctor quality analytics, ensures that Embold's users have the resources necessary to choose the best provider, hospital, or surgery center for their specific healthcare needs.

"Leapfrog is very excited to partner with Embold Health to make the Hospital Safety Grade available on the Embold platform," said Leah Binder, President & CEO, The Leapfrog Group. "The Leapfrog Group was founded by employers and together with Embold Health, we can help further empower Embold's customers and their employees and families with vitally important information to help choose higher quality and safe health care."

About Embold Health

Embold Health is a doctor-led healthcare analytics company that helps employers identify and guide their members to high-performing doctors which improves patient outcomes and lowers costs. Ratings are based on objective clinical performance data of the individual physician against regional peers and latest medical care standards. Embold's vision is to raise the quality of healthcare by equipping every healthcare consumer and provider in America with actionable, objective doctor quality metrics to empower them to make smarter healthcare decisions. Visit emboldhealth.com to learn more.

About The Leapfrog Group

The Leapfrog Group is a nonprofit watchdog organization that serves as a voice for health care consumers and purchasers, using their collective influence to foster positive change in U.S. health care. Leapfrog is the nation's premier advocate of transparency in health care—collecting, analyzing and disseminating data to inform value-based purchasing and improved decision-making.

Media Contact

