Embold Health Raises $20mm in Series B Funding Led by Echo Health Ventures

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Embold Health, Inc, a leader in objective physician performance analytics, is excited to announce a Series B investment led by Echo Health Ventures. Embold Health was founded on the premise that the cost and quality of health care can be dramatically improved only when all constituencies have access to objective clinical performance measures.

Embold has built a suite of robust practice pattern and appropriateness metrics to power smarter health care decisions. Employers and their employees, health navigation solutions, consultants, providers, and health plans all benefit from using evidence-based performance analytics to make better informed decisions when choosing health care providers and to understand how individual clinical judgment can impact physician performance relative to their peers.

The Series B investment will fuel Embold Health's national expansion and further the vision to raise the quality of health care by providing every health care consumer in America with actionable, objective quality metrics.

"People don't have a meaningful tool right now to measure true quality. We are on a mission to set the standard in physician performance measurement, and we believe every health care consumer and provider should have access to this information. Our goal is to make the measures accessible and actionable for everyone." says Embold founder and CEO Daniel Stein. "We're grateful that Echo Health Ventures shares our ideals and our goal to raise health care quality for all."

Embold analyzes the appropriateness, effectiveness, and overall cost of care delivered by individual clinicians. The measures are deployed as a searchable ratings and total health benefits tool for members, network curation modeling for employers, and referral guide for onsite clinics. Embold provides complete measurement transparency, enabling physician improvement across communities.

"Significant clinical variation has long made it difficult for physicians, patients, employers, and health plans to track quality," said Dusty Lieb, Partner at Echo Health Ventures. "Echo is excited about Embold's transparent, objective, and clinically informed approach to measuring physician quality, positioning it well to lower costs and improve outcomes, thereby supporting the move to value-based care."

About Embold Health

Embold Health is a doctor-led health care analytics company that helps employers identify and guide their members to high-performing doctors which improves patient outcomes and lowers costs. Ratings are based on objective clinical performance data of the individual physician against regional peers and latest medical care standards. Embold's vision is to raise the quality of health care by providing every health care consumer in America with actionable, objective doctor quality metrics to empower them to make smarter health care decisions.

Learn more at www.emboldhealth.com

About Echo Health Ventures

Echo Health Ventures drives systemic health care transformation through hands-on, purpose-driven strategic venture capital and growth equity investing. Echo brings together Cambia Health Solutions, Mosaic Health Solutions and USAble Corporation to accelerate health care innovation on a national scale and support meaningful health care impact.

Learn more at www.echohealthventures.com

Media Contact

Mike Riding

Vice President, Marketing

[email protected]

801-921-0676

SOURCE Embold Health, Inc.