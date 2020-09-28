Embolic Protection Devices Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 688 Million by 2025 - Arizton
Sep 28, 2020, 10:00 ET
CHICAGO, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global embolic protection devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during the period 2019−2025.
Key Highlights Offered in the Report:
- The global embolic protection devices market is projected to reach over $688 million by 2025 with a high single-digit growth of around 8% during the forecast period.
- The growing demand for cerebral protection while performing various neurovascular surgeries is one of the key growth factors for the embolic protection devices market globally.
- The filter device segment contributed to the largest market share of around 84% in 2019.
- Emergence of integrated EPDs armed with angioplasty balloons and integrated filters is expected to positively influence the growth of global embolic protection devices market during the upcoming years.
- North America dominated the global embolic protection devices market with a share of more than 40% in 2019.
Key Offerings:
- Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, application, indication, end-user, and geography
- Competitive Landscape – 3 key vendors and 13 other vendors
Embolic Protection Devices Market – Segmentation
- The filter devices segment accounts for the maximum market share. This is due to effective clinical results for percutaneous and transcatheter surgical techniques to treat cardiac and neuro disorders. It is expected to grow at the highest CAGR owing to greater safety and procedural outcomes.
- The cardiac & peripheral segment is expected to retain its market dominance during the forecast period. Filter or occlusion embolic protection devices have proven clinical benefits and can be used when technically feasible for cardiac & peripheral applications. As a result, there is a huge demand for EPDs for treating CVDs across the globe.
- Despite potential growth opportunities of EPDs to treat saphenous vein graft (SVG), the recent eruption of the COVID-19 pandemic is causing unprecedented challenges to perform PCI procedures. The spread of the virus has disrupted daily lives with educational and commercial institutions shutting down across cities or countries and travel and large gatherings prohibited.
By Product
- Filters
- Occlusions
By Application
- Cardiovascular & Peripheral
- Neurovascular
By Indication
- SVG
- Carotid Artery Diseases
- Others
- Aortic Stenosis
- Peripheral Artery Disease
- Acute Myocardial Infraction
By End-user
- Hospitals
- Specialty Cardiac Centers
- ASCs
- Freestanding CATH Labs
Embolic Protection Devices Market – Dynamics
Although currently available EPDs are beneficial in preventing large embolic particles from reaching the brain, they are not always effective in preventing all particles from entering to the intracranial circulation. Several clinical studies have reported, increasing the degree and efficiency of embolic protection during the post-dilation phase helps to reduce the number of particles reaching the brain, thereby reduces the risk of stroke. Therefore, novel integrated embolic protection devices are designed to provide additional embolic protection and reduce the number of particles reaching the brain during the post-dilation phase of the CAS procedure.
Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:
- Promising Investigational Devices
- New Product Approval
- Rising Patient Pool
- Growing Demand for Cerebral Embolic Protection Devices
Embolic Protection Devices Market – Geography
North America dominates the embolic protection devices market. The presence of a large proportion of the disease population, coupled with better access to treatment for embolic protection, is the primary factor for its high market share. The strong presence of key embolic protection devices vendors is also another reason for the high uptake of embolic protection devices in North America. The rise in the number of valvular heart disease and CVD patient pool, as well as the necessity to treat the disease with percutaneous and transcatheter procedures, are also expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.
By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Prominent Vendors
- Boston Scientific
- Abbott
- Medtronic
Other Prominent Vendors
- Cardinal Health
- Cardiovascular Systems
- Contego Medical
- InspireMD
- NIPRO
- Silk Road Medical
- Terumo
- Venus Medtech
Investigational Companies
- Cardiotimus
- Filterlex
- Innovative Cardiovascular Solutions
- Protembis
- Transverse Medical
