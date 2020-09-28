Embolic Protection Devices Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 688 Million by 2025 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global embolic protection devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The global embolic protection devices market is projected to reach over $688 million by 2025 with a high single-digit growth of around 8% during the forecast period. The growing demand for cerebral protection while performing various neurovascular surgeries is one of the key growth factors for the embolic protection devices market globally. The filter device segment contributed to the largest market share of around 84% in 2019. Emergence of integrated EPDs armed with angioplasty balloons and integrated filters is expected to positively influence the growth of global embolic protection devices market during the upcoming years. North America dominated the global embolic protection devices market with a share of more than 40% in 2019.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, application, indication, end-user, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 3 key vendors and 13 other vendors

https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/embolic-protection-devices-market

Embolic Protection Devices Market – Segmentation

The filter devices segment accounts for the maximum market share. This is due to effective clinical results for percutaneous and transcatheter surgical techniques to treat cardiac and neuro disorders. It is expected to grow at the highest CAGR owing to greater safety and procedural outcomes.

The cardiac & peripheral segment is expected to retain its market dominance during the forecast period. Filter or occlusion embolic protection devices have proven clinical benefits and can be used when technically feasible for cardiac & peripheral applications. As a result, there is a huge demand for EPDs for treating CVDs across the globe.

Despite potential growth opportunities of EPDs to treat saphenous vein graft (SVG), the recent eruption of the COVID-19 pandemic is causing unprecedented challenges to perform PCI procedures. The spread of the virus has disrupted daily lives with educational and commercial institutions shutting down across cities or countries and travel and large gatherings prohibited.

By Product

Filters

Occlusions

By Application

Cardiovascular & Peripheral

Neurovascular

By Indication

SVG

Carotid Artery Diseases

Others

Aortic Stenosis



Peripheral Artery Disease



Acute Myocardial Infraction

By End-user

Hospitals

Specialty Cardiac Centers

ASCs

Freestanding CATH Labs

Embolic Protection Devices Market – Dynamics

Although currently available EPDs are beneficial in preventing large embolic particles from reaching the brain, they are not always effective in preventing all particles from entering to the intracranial circulation. Several clinical studies have reported, increasing the degree and efficiency of embolic protection during the post-dilation phase helps to reduce the number of particles reaching the brain, thereby reduces the risk of stroke. Therefore, novel integrated embolic protection devices are designed to provide additional embolic protection and reduce the number of particles reaching the brain during the post-dilation phase of the CAS procedure.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Promising Investigational Devices

New Product Approval

Rising Patient Pool

Growing Demand for Cerebral Embolic Protection Devices

Embolic Protection Devices Market – Geography

North America dominates the embolic protection devices market. The presence of a large proportion of the disease population, coupled with better access to treatment for embolic protection, is the primary factor for its high market share. The strong presence of key embolic protection devices vendors is also another reason for the high uptake of embolic protection devices in North America. The rise in the number of valvular heart disease and CVD patient pool, as well as the necessity to treat the disease with percutaneous and transcatheter procedures, are also expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

By Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

APAC

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Argentina



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE

Prominent Vendors

Boston Scientific

Abbott

Medtronic

Other Prominent Vendors

Cardinal Health

Cardiovascular Systems

Contego Medical

InspireMD

NIPRO

Silk Road Medical

Terumo

Venus Medtech

Investigational Companies

Cardiotimus

Filterlex

Innovative Cardiovascular Solutions

Protembis

Transverse Medical

