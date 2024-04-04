Emboline Announces Acquisition of Significant Embolic Protection Intellectual Property Portfolio from SWAT Medical AB

Emboline continues to build on the earliest and most comprehensive patent portfolio for aortic embolic protection, including debris deflector and full-body debris capture-and-removal filter technologies

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Emboline, Inc., a privately held medical technology company based in Santa Cruz, CA, USA, announced today the acquisition of a significant portfolio of key intellectual property from SWAT Medical AB for aortic embolic protection during interventional cardiology procedures. This acquisition adds to Emboline's existing comprehensive portfolio of platform technologies that reduce the risk of stroke and ischemic damage to other organs resulting from embolic debris released into the bloodstream during minimally invasive procedures such as Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR). The family of patents included in this acquisition include but are not limited to key technologies relating to deflection of debris from entering the three aortic arteries that provide the entire blood supply to the brain as well as alternative methods of embolic protection.

The Emboliner® is the first device to provide complete brain and body protection from ischemic events such as stroke caused by embolic debris released into the bloodstream during transcatheter heart procedures. While transcatheter valve technology and techniques have continued to be refined over the past two decades since the introduction of TAVR, suffering a major debilitating stroke remains a real and persistent threat, and is often cited by patients as being feared more than death.

"We filed our first patents for aortic embolic protection a few short months after Dr. Cribier demonstrated the very first human implant of a transcatheter aortic valve," said Dr. Amir Belson, founder of Emboline and the original inventor of the Emboliner. "We have continued to add to our extensive portfolio through the years with alternative approaches to addressing this critical need, including pioneering the field of transcatheter full-body embolic protection."

"Emboline's #1 focus is reducing and ultimately eliminating the fear that patients and their physicians have today of a major debilitating stroke, and this key acquisition brings us closer to that goal," said Scott Russell, President and CEO of Emboline. "We already had the earliest, broadest and deepest intellectual property portfolio in this key field, and this acquisition further strengthens and extends that portfolio. As we approach the commercial launch of our ground-breaking Emboliner device, our intellectual property will remain a key differentiator for us in all critical markets around the world."

Emboline is currently conducting the Protect the Head to Head IDE trial (NCT05684146), which is a prospective, randomized, open label, multicenter, 2-arm study to demonstrate safety and effectiveness of the Emboliner® Embolic Protection Catheter compared to a control device (Sentinel CPS) for patients undergoing TAVR. Enrollment began in May 2023 and is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

Emboline, Inc., is a privately held medical technology company based in Santa Cruz, CA that has developed the Emboliner® Embolic Protection Catheter, the first embolic protection device to provide full brain and body embolic protection by capturing and removing all debris from transcatheter procedures that would otherwise travel to the brain, kidneys and other critical organs, and reducing the incidence of stroke, cerebral ischemia, cognitive decline and other adverse outcomes associated with procedure-related emboli. More information is available at www.emboline.com.

The Emboliner® is not commercially available and is intended for investigational use only. Emboliner is a registered trademark of Emboline, Inc.

