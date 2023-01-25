Embolization coil market size to increase by USD 481.9 million: North America will account for 36% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Embolization Coil Market by Application, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.69% and register an incremental growth of USD 481.9 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF sample report

Company profiles

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Embolization Coil Market 2023-2027

The embolization coil market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Abbott Laboratories: The company offers embolization coils and related products such as Amplatzer Vascular Plug II.

The company offers embolization coils and related products such as Amplatzer Vascular Plug II. BALT Group: The company offers embolization coils such as OptiMAX.

The company offers embolization coils such as OptiMAX. Boston Scientific Corp.: The company offers embolization coils such as Interlock and IDC Detachable Embolization Coils.

The company offers embolization coils such as Interlock and IDC Detachable Embolization Coils. Braile Biomedica: The company offers embolization coils such as Stainless steel spiral with polyester blisters and radiopaque markers at the ends.

The company offers embolization coils such as Stainless steel spiral with polyester blisters and radiopaque markers at the ends. Cook Medical LLC: The company offers embolization coils such as Nester Embolization Coil.

The company offers embolization coils such as Nester Embolization Coil. Grand Pharmaceutical Group Ltd.

Johnson and Johnson

Kaneka Corp.

Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co. Ltd.

To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Regional analysis

Based on region, the global embolization coil market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America is estimated to account for 36% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The presence of a well-equipped and established healthcare infrastructure, the availability of highly skilled professionals, and extensive healthcare insurance coverage are driving the growth of the regional market.

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing incidence of aneurysms, the availability of favorable reimbursement coverage, and high demand for detachable coils. However, complications associated with the use of embolization coils are hindering the market growth.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others. Request a sample

Market segmentation

Based on application, the market is segmented into neurology, oncology, peripheral vascular disease, cardiology, and others. The neurology segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022. Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW). North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

, , , and Rest of World (ROW). held the largest share of the market in 2022. Based on type, the market is segmented into detachable coil and pushable coil.

Related reports:

The vascular embolization devices market size is expected to increase by USD 569.63 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.83%. The increasing prevalence of vascular diseases is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the high costs associated with embolization procedures may impede the market growth.

The aneurysm coiling and embolization devices market size is expected to increase by USD 1.87 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.06%. The increasing prevalence of IAs and associated risk factors is notably driving the aneurysm coiling and embolization devices market growth, although factors such as high cost of treatment may impede the market growth.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this embolization coil market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the embolization coil market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the embolization coil market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industry across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of embolization coil market vendors

Embolization Coil Market Scope

Report Coverage Details Page number 171 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.69% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 481.9 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.38 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, Canada, Denmark, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Achieva Medical, BALT Group, Boston Scientific Corp., Braile Biomedica, Cardinal Health Inc., Cook Medical LLC, Grand Pharmaceutical Group Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Kaneka Corp., Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co. Ltd., Medtronic Plc, Merit Medical Systems Inc., MicroPort Scientific Corp., Penumbra Inc., phenox GmbH, Shape Memory Medical Inc., Sirtex Medical Pty Ltd., Stryker Corp., and Terumo Medical Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's health care market reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global embolization coil market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global embolization coil market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Neurology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Neurology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Neurology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Neurology - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Neurology - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Oncology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Oncology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Oncology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Oncology - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Oncology - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Peripheral vascular disease - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Peripheral vascular disease - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Peripheral vascular disease - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Peripheral vascular disease - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Peripheral vascular disease - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Cardiology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Cardiology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Cardiology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Cardiology - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Cardiology - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 55: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Detachable coil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Detachable coil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Detachable coil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Detachable coil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Detachable coil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Pushable coil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Pushable coil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Pushable coil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Pushable coil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Pushable coil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Denmark - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Denmark - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Denmark - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Denmark - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Denmark - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 114: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Abbott Laboratories

Exhibit 116: Abbott Laboratories - Overview



Exhibit 117: Abbott Laboratories - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Abbott Laboratories - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Abbott Laboratories - Segment focus

12.4 BALT Group

Exhibit 120: BALT Group - Overview



Exhibit 121: BALT Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: BALT Group - Key offerings

12.5 Boston Scientific Corp.

Exhibit 123: Boston Scientific Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Boston Scientific Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Boston Scientific Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 126: Boston Scientific Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Boston Scientific Corp. - Segment focus

12.6 Braile Biomedica

Exhibit 128: Braile Biomedica - Overview



Exhibit 129: Braile Biomedica - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Braile Biomedica - Key offerings

12.7 Cook Medical LLC

Exhibit 131: Cook Medical LLC - Overview



Exhibit 132: Cook Medical LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Cook Medical LLC - Key offerings

12.8 Grand Pharmaceutical Group Ltd.

Exhibit 134: Grand Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Grand Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Grand Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. - Key offerings

12.9 Johnson and Johnson

Exhibit 137: Johnson and Johnson - Overview



Exhibit 138: Johnson and Johnson - Business segments



Exhibit 139: Johnson and Johnson - Key news



Exhibit 140: Johnson and Johnson - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: Johnson and Johnson - Segment focus

12.10 Kaneka Corp.

Exhibit 142: Kaneka Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Kaneka Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 144: Kaneka Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Kaneka Corp. - Segment focus

12.11 Medtronic Plc

Exhibit 146: Medtronic Plc - Overview



Exhibit 147: Medtronic Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 148: Medtronic Plc - Key news



Exhibit 149: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus

12.12 Merit Medical Systems Inc.

Exhibit 151: Merit Medical Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Merit Medical Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 153: Merit Medical Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Merit Medical Systems Inc. - Segment focus

12.13 MicroPort Scientific Corp.

Exhibit 155: MicroPort Scientific Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 156: MicroPort Scientific Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 157: MicroPort Scientific Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: MicroPort Scientific Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 Penumbra Inc.

Exhibit 159: Penumbra Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 160: Penumbra Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: Penumbra Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 162: Penumbra Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 Shape Memory Medical Inc.

Exhibit 163: Shape Memory Medical Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 164: Shape Memory Medical Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 165: Shape Memory Medical Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 Stryker Corp.

Exhibit 166: Stryker Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 167: Stryker Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 168: Stryker Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 169: Stryker Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 170: Stryker Corp. - Segment focus

12.17 Terumo Medical Corp.

Exhibit 171: Terumo Medical Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 172: Terumo Medical Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 173: Terumo Medical Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 174: Terumo Medical Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 175: Terumo Medical Corp. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 176: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 177: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 178: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 179: Research methodology



Exhibit 180: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 181: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 182: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio