Embolization Coil Market to grow by USD 481.9 million from 2022 to 2027, Abbott Laboratories and Achieva Medical are among the key companies -Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The embolization coil market is estimated to grow by USD 481.9 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 5.69% according to Technavio. The market is segmented by application (neurology, oncology, peripheral vascular disease, cardiology, and others), type (detachable coil and pushable coil), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest Of World (ROW)).

Abbott Laboratories, Achieva Medical, BALT Group, Boston Scientific Corp., Braile Biomedica, Cardinal Health Inc., Cook Medical LLC, Grand Pharmaceutical Group Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Kaneka Corp., Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co. Ltd., Medtronic Plc, Merit Medical Systems Inc., MicroPort Scientific Corp., Penumbra Inc., phenox GmbH, Shape Memory Medical Inc., Sirtex Medical Pty Ltd., Stryker Corp., and Terumo Medical Corp. are key companies.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Embolization Coil Market 2023-2027

Abbott Laboratories - The company offers an embolization coil and related products such as Amplatzer Vascular Plug II.

BALT Group - The company offers embolization coils such as OptiMAX.

Boston Scientific Corp.- The company offers embolization coils such as Interlock and IDC Detachable Embolization Coils.

The availability of favorable reimbursement coverage is a key factor driving growth. In developed regions like North America and Europe, reimbursement for embolization coils is influenced by public or private payment systems. Governments are promoting their use through initiatives and favorable policies. In the US, Medicare and Medicaid cover procedures under DRG and APC payments, while CPT codes reimburse physicians. Emerging countries like China and India are also adopting reimbursement policies, leading to increased demand for advanced embolization coils.

Technological advances and innovations are the primary trends shaping the growth.

are the primary trends shaping the growth. Complications associated with the use of embolization coils are one of the major challenges impeding growth.

Embolization Coil Market: Overview

Embolization coils are crucial medical devices used in interventional radiology and endovascular procedures for vascular embolization. These coils are designed to block blood flow in specific vessels, often used in the treatment of aneurysms and other vascular disorders. The procedure, known as coil embolization, is a minimally invasive technique that offers advantages over traditional surgical methods. Radiopaque coils enable visualization during medical imaging, aiding in precise placement and monitoring. This technology is a key component of interventional cardiology and neurointerventional radiology, contributing to advancements in medical imaging and healthcare innovation. Embolization coils are part of a range of therapeutic devices used in arterial embolization, providing effective treatment options for various medical interventions in vascular medicine.

