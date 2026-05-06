Embolization, Inc., Presents Novel Polymer-Based Coil at GEST, Booth No. 403

-- Coils minimize CT/MRI artifacts, remain radiopaque under fluoroscopy --

BOULDER, Colo., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Embolization, Inc., will present its novel vascular embolization device, using proprietary shape-memory biocompatible polymers, at the Annual GEST Conference, Booth No. 403, May 14-17 in New York.

The company's NED coil is intended for arterial and venous embolization in peripheral vasculature, minimizes artifacts in CT and MRI imaging that occur with traditional metal devices while achieving better vascular occlusion, according to Jim Kasic, who serves as CEO of Embolization.

FDA clearance

The NED, which has obtained FDA 501(k) clearance, is the only polymer-based coil on the market; all other available coils are metal-based. The coils, Kasic says, remain radiopaque under fluoroscopy even though the CT/MRI imaging artifact is minimal.

Kasic says that studies also have shown shorter occlusion times and tighter coil packs, which can result in fewer devices per procedure, lower recanalization rates and lower manufacturing costs. "The NED does everything a traditional metal coil does, but with a novel, radiopaque polymer."

Limited-market release

The novel embolic coil is demonstrating success in its limited-market release, with use cases topping 70 coils. In all cases, across four institutions and physicians, the NED has shown consistent performance across males and females, ages 21-80, in venous and arterial applications.

Clinical benefits

Embolization's non-metal coil benefits can include:

Reduction in shadowing or obscuration on imaging scans

Easier repeat embolizations

Faster, more reliable embolization

Simplicity and ease of use, through a patented 1mm diameter implantation tool

"The opportunity to talk with experts at GEST, the premier educational platform for interventional radiology and oncology, is an opportunity to share what I believe represents the next generation in embolic coils," says Kasic.

Meeting at GEST

To schedule a meeting with Jim Kasic or Embolization's regulatory consultant, contact Madeline Kasic at [email protected] or 303-531-1238, Ext. 718.

Embolization, Inc. (www.embolizationinc.com)

Embolization, Inc., is a medical device company based in Boulder, Colorado. With expertise in radiopaque shape-memory biocompatible polymers, the business specializes in the development of minimally invasive medical devices for peripheral vascular and neurovascular uses in the interventional radiology market.

Media contact: Aimee Bennett, [email protected], 303-843-9840

SOURCE Embolization, Inc.