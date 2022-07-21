Embolx Files 510(k) for New Soldier® High Flow Microcatheter

New Catheter with Ultra-Thin Wall Technology Offers Smallest Outer Diameter with Largest Inner Diameter, Making it the Most Advanced Microcatheter in the US Market

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Embolx, Inc. a medical device company developing microcatheters for arterial embolization procedures, today announced that the company has filed a 510(k) to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its new product line of high flow microcatheters called "Soldier," that uses the same Ultra-Thin Wall (UTW) technology initially developed for its flagship product Sniper®. UTW technology allows microcatheters to be smaller in outer diameter yet maintain the largest internal lumens on the market. UTW in combination with unique design innovations enables Soldier to display best-in-class tracking, torquing, and flow rates. Currently available in the European market, Soldier's highly anticipated arrival in the United States market is expected to shift the paradigm and set a new standard for both high flow microcatheters and micro-microcatheters.