Embolx Launches Sniper into the European Market

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Embolx Inc., a medical device company manufacturing advanced microcatheters for arterial embolization procedures today announced a limited release of its balloon occlusion microcatheter, Sniper®, in the European market. Sniper®, an innovative delivery system for pressure-directed arterial embolization therapy, is designed to increase embolic loading and improved tumor response.

The Sniper balloon occlusion microcatheter alters blood flow–dynamics by controlling pressure to increase therapeutic agent delivery into target areas for the treatment of tumors, benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), and uterine fibroids. This therapy allows interventional radiologist physicians to deliver drugs and embolic agents to targeted treatment areas while protecting surrounding healthy tissues.

Embolx's second generation Sniper microcatheter is available in Europe in two tip options – straight tip and K-tip and two lengths 130 cm and 150 cm – enabling interventional radiologist physicians to access both femoral and radial sites and to navigate torturous arterial anatomy.

"I am pleased to offer our technology to the European market, which brings with it the experience of over 5,000 cases completed here in the US," said Michael Allen, president and CEO of Embolx. "Now, interventional radiologists can do everything they would do with standard microcatheters, but with the added benefits of balloon occlusion. This is a big step forward and provides physicians with the most advanced transarterial delivery system for tumor and prostate treatment."

Sniper is now being released into top centers in the the United Kingdom and will expand throughout Europe over the coming months.

About Embolx Inc.

Embolx is an emerging commercial-stage medical device company in Silicon Valley developing microcatheters for arterial embolization procedures. Embolx is committed to dramatically improving the treatment of a variety of conditions including cancerous tumors, benign prostatic hyperplasia and uterine fibroids. The Sniper® balloon occlusion microcatheter sets a new standard for precise embolic delivery and superior target filling by controlling pressure to direct blood flow while protecting non-target surrounding tissues. Embolx is a privately held company. For more information see www.embolx.com.

