Embolx Secures New CMS HCPCS Level II G-Code for Pressure-Generating Catheter Procedures Performed in the Physician Office (OBL)

New code, effective July 1, 2026, expands patient access to advanced embolization procedures at a lower-cost site of service

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Embolx, Inc., a leader in advanced microcatheter technology for targeted embolization procedures, today announced that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has established a new HCPCS Level II code, G0577, covering Sniper® procedures performed in the physician office, or office-based lab (OBL), setting. The new code took effect July 1, 2026.

Embolx led the effort to secure the new code for OBL procedures using the Sniper Balloon Occlusion Microcatheter, working in close collaboration with CMS over more than a year. Embolx is proud to have driven the initiative that created this new reimbursement pathway, which the company believes will improve patient access to pressure-generating catheter procedures in a lower-cost care setting.

"We are grateful to CMS for their collaboration throughout this process, and to our physician advisors, reimbursement consultants, attorneys and staff who guided us every step of the way," said Michael Allen, CEO of Embolx. "This new code expands access to pressure-generating catheters to a lower-cost site of service where patients receive high-quality care."

The new code reflects a broader shift toward performing interventional oncology procedures in office-based settings, where physicians say the combination of lower costs and streamlined logistics benefits patients without compromising quality of care.

"I congratulate Embolx for their efforts to expand essential care to the Office-Based Lab (OBL) setting," said Dr. Aaron Fischman, Professor of Interventional Radiology, Urology, and Surgery at Mount Sinai, New York. "Our center has utilized the Sniper microcatheter for years because it consistently improves clinical outcomes for our patients. The introduction of the new G-code, G0577, is a significant milestone that will further support the delivery of high-quality interventional oncology care".

Balloon occlusion pressure embolization is used in the treatment of primary liver cancer, prostate artery embolization, and other conditions.

About Embolx

Embolx, Inc. is a medical device company developing advanced microcatheter technologies for targeted embolization procedures, including its Sniper Balloon Occlusion Microcatheter. Embolx has pioneered advanced pressure-mediated delivery of therapeutics directly into cancerous tumors, prostates, and other anatomical structures and is dedicated to transforming healthcare through the development of innovative technologies.

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SOURCE Embolx