Embotech Collaborates with Outsight and Hesai to Power Technology for Automated Vehicle Marshalling (AVM) Systems

STUTTGART, Germany, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hesai Technology (Nasdaq: HSAI), Outsight, and Embotech AG announce a strategic collaboration to deliver cutting-edge lidar technology and perception software for Embotech's AVM technology deployed in BMW facilities and known internally at BMW as Automated Driving In-Plant (AFW). This collaboration brings together industry leaders in autonomous driving solutions and sensing technology.

Embotech is the system provider for BMW's recently announced Automated Driving In-Plant series operation and global rollout. For the AVM solution, Outsight plays a key role with its advanced lidar software platform that tracks the ego-vehicle and the surrounding obstacles within BMW's production facilities, while Hesai supplies its industry-leading lidar sensors, renowned for their accuracy and reliability, which act as the "eyes" of the AVM system.

This AVM technology, initially implemented for the BMW 5 Series and 7 Series in Dingolfing, is now also in use for the MINI Countryman and other BMW models in Leipzig. At the Dingolfing plant, new vehicles are driven fully autonomously—without a driver—over a route exceeding one kilometer, from the assembly halls, through the "short test course," to the finishing area. Once the cars leave the production line, the factory establishes a secure connection to the vehicles, controlling their movement through the quality assurance test drive. This approach eliminates the need to transport human workers back to the production line after each car has reached its final parking destination.

Embotech, Outsight and Hesai have successfully collaborated for several years, jointly advancing lidar and perception solutions for autonomous driving. The companies are global leaders in their respective fields, driving innovation in lidar as well as perception technology. This latest strategic collaboration builds upon a strong foundation, enabling the companies to provide best-in-class technology for AVM, which is safety rated, fulfilling the highest performance and availability requirements.

"Hesai is proud to partner with Embotech and Outsight to deliver cutting-edge lidar technology for BMW's Automated Vehicle Marshalling (AVM) system," says Dr. David Li, CEO and Co-founder of Hesai Technology. "This state-of-the-art technology demonstrates the high level of precision and safety offered by our lidar and Outsight's perception software for Embotech's autonomous driving solutions. We look forward to continuing our collaboration and bringing this technology to more factories around the world."

"The combination of Outsight's sophisticated lidar software platform and Hesai's reliable lidar sensors perfectly complements Embotech's autonomous driving expertise," says Dr. Alexander Domahidi, CTO and Founder of Embotech. "This collaboration ensures the highest standards of safety and efficiency in BMW's automated vehicle operations."

According to Raul Bravo, President and co-founder at Outsight, "Our collaboration with Embotech, Hesai, and BMW highlights the increasing maturity of LiDAR technology, particularly the software underpinning it. Its application to real-world factory conditions demonstrates its ability to enhance industrial safety and efficiency, while underlining the importance of a comprehensive framework to realise the potential of autonomous driving."

The integrated solution is now actively supporting the marshalling of newly manufactured vehicles through various stages of the production and logistics process in three BMW facilities. This deployment marks the initial phase in a global rollout to multiple plants across Europe and North America.

This collaboration represents a significant step forward in industrial automation. It combines Embotech's proven autonomous driving capabilities with best-in-class perception technology from Outsight and Hesai.

About Hesai



Hesai Technology (Nasdaq: HSAI) is the global leader in lidar technology for automotive and robotics applications. The company supplies ADAS lidar to 6 of the top 10 global OEMs by revenue and is ranked No. 1 in the ADAS lidar market globally, with a 26% market share. Hesai has established a strong presence in Europe, the US and Asia, with customers located in over 40 countries. The company will continue to invest in its resources and technical advancements, leveraging cutting-edge technology to shape the future of mobility.

As Hesai celebrates a decade of innovation, the company continues to expand its global reach, serving customers in over 40 countries across Asia, the US and Europe. Through its continued advancements in lidar technology, including the deployment of over 1,700 patents globally, Hesai is pushing the boundaries of mobility and shaping the future of industries around the world.

For more information: www.hesaitech.com

About Embotech



Embotech is an award-winning provider of cutting-edge autonomous driving solutions for logistics, with a focus on Automated Vehicle Marshalling (AVM) in passenger car factories and Automated Terminal Trucks (ATT) at port terminals and logistic centers. The company delivers safe and reliable autonomous transportation by leveraging the real-time optimization technology that it has been developing since 2013.

For more information: www.embotech.com

About Outsight



Outsight's software solutions track and digitizes the motion of People and Vehicles using 3D LiDAR data.

Operators of transportation hubs like airports, train stations but also sport venues, road infrastructures and industrial sites get access to accurate and anonymous Spatial Intelligence data, in order to improve operations and increase security.

We believe that accelerating 3D perception technology adoption through robust and scalable Spatial AI solutions will significantly contribute to a smarter, safer, and more sustainable world.

For more information: www.outsight.ai

