Embr Labs and Pocket Kado Win National Sleep Foundation's 2023 SleepTech® Award

WASHINGTON, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Sleep Foundation (NSF) named Embr Labs and Pocket Kado as winners of the 2023 SleepTech® Award. NSF's SleepTech Award recognizes the year's most innovative efforts in advancing sleep technology, and is a feature of NSF's ongoing work to encourage and celebrate efforts by which sleep science and insight are rapidly incorporated into accessible health products and services.

Embr Labs and Pocket Kado were named winners of the National Sleep Foundation's 2023 SleepTech® Award.
The SleepTech Award is given in two categories: Sleep Health and Wellness, which includes products and services consumers can use as part of their daily routine for sleep and health; and Sleep Disorders and Conditions, which includes solutions that seek to improve the patient experience for diagnosis and treatment.

Embr Labs' Ember Wave® is the winner in the Sleep Health and Wellness category. As described by Embr Labs, the Ember Wave wrist-worn device delivers soothing cool or warm waves of temperature to the inside of the wrist to help users drift off to sleep, diminish night time bursts of warmth or night sweats that can disrupt sleep and prevent returning to sleep, and help keep users from waking throughout the night.

Pocket Kado, the winner in the Sleep Disorders and Conditions category, describes their product as the world's first science-backed virtual pet game to help users sleep. Through gameplay, users can develop their sleep hygiene and maintain routines that align with their circadian rhythm, which also may help users live well with insomnia, including if they have completed Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I).

"We congratulate Embr Labs and Pocket Kado for winning our 2023 SleepTech Award. Both organizations have innovative approaches that draw from sleep science and insight, offering the potential to help people get the quality sleep they need," said John Lopos, National Sleep Foundation CEO.

"We are honored and grateful to be recognized by the National Sleep Foundation for the positive impact that the Embr Wave can have on sleep. Receiving the SleepTech® Award is a testament to the power of temperature to improve well-being. We believe quality sleep is the foundation of a healthy, happy life, and Embr Wave can be a powerful option for anyone looking to improve their sleep," said Sam Shames, Co-founder and COO of Embr Labs.

"We are elated to receive the National Sleep Foundation's SleepTech® Award after developing Pocket Kado with sleep experts for the past several years. This award is especially meaningful as we share NSF's mission to make healthy sleep accessible to everyone. With this award, we aim to inspire further collaboration between technology companies and clinical scientists, as our understanding of sleep evolves," said Khoa Tran, CEO of Pocket Kado.

NSF would also like to acknowledge three SleepTech Award finalists in each category: Lumos, Oxa, and Ozlo in the Sleep Health and Wellness Category and breathesimple, NextSense, and SleepImage in the Sleep Disorders and Conditions category.

For over 30 years, NSF has educated the public about the importance of sleep health to overall health and well-being. NSF has published consensus papers, guidelines, and standards for positive sleep health as well as easy-to-use tools and tips to improve sleep. NSF is committed to making science-based sleep tech more accessible and convenient so anyone and everyone can be their Best Slept Self®.

The National Sleep Foundation has no financial relationship with any of the 2023 SleepTech Award winners. For more information about the National Sleep Foundation, visit www.theNSF.org.

About the National Sleep Foundation
The National Sleep Foundation (NSF) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation dedicated to improving health and well-being through sleep education and advocacy. Founded in 1990, the NSF is committed to advancing excellence in sleep health theory, research and practice.
National Sleep Foundation

