Embr Labs joins Innovators' Network at American Heart Association Center for Health Technology & Innovation

BOSTON, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Embr Labs, a Boston-based technology company, has joined the Innovators' Network at the American Heart Association's Center for Health Technology and Innovation. The Center is focused on building and fostering health technology relationships to develop innovative and scalable solutions.

The Innovators' Network is a consortium that connects entrepreneurs, providers, researchers, and payors. Members also have access to the Association's digital guidelines, recommendations, and best-in-class science as they develop digital health care technologies. Members collaborate with the Center in different ways, including the building of models for clinical outcome studies, lowering the significant cost of developing those studies independently, helping connect the science to technology, and providing evidence that a digital platform improves health care outcomes – a key concern for providers and payors.

"The Center aims to advance the rapid, efficient, and effective development of health care technology," said Eric Peterson, M.D., M.P.H., Vice Provost and Senior Associate Dean for Clinical Research at University of Texas Southwestern and volunteer chair of the Health Tech Advisory group for the Center. "It's incredibly encouraging to see Embr Labs leveraging this consortium to broaden and deepen their engagement in this arena."

"We are excited to join the Innovators' Network, as it will provide opportunities to connect with others innovating in the health tech space as we pursue our goal of addressing thermal comfort symptoms related to menopause," said Pamela Peeke, M.D., M.P.H., Chief Medical Officer at Embr Labs.

About Embr Labs

Embr Labs is the first thermal wellness technology company that pioneered the development of wearables for thermal comfort interventions. The Embr Wave, Embr Labs' flagship product, is an intelligent wrist-based wearable device that delivers personalized cooling or warming thermal sensations specifically designed to influence temperature perception.1 The company's patented technology introduces a new category of safe and natural solutions that improve perceived thermal comfort and may enhance sleep.2 Since the release of the Embr Wave in 2017, Embr Labs has sold over 70,000 devices in more than 170 countries, and has introduced a second-generation device in 2021. Embr Labs was founded by MIT-trained engineers and is backed by investors including Bose Ventures, DigiTx Partners, Safar Partners, Joy Ventures and Intel Capital. Embr has won numerous awards, including the AARP Innovation in Aging Award, Time Magazine's Best Inventions, and the iF Design Award.

