Embr Wave "personal thermostat" wearable now delivers temperature automatically

Embr Labs, Inc , makers of the Embr Wave Smart Cooling & Warming Wristband, have launched a new feature that brings automated thermal comfort to customers' daily routines. The feature, called Session Scheduling, is now available in beta on iOS and Android through the Embr Wave 2 app.

Session Scheduling gives Embr Wave users the ability to set their devices to run their favorite cooling or warming modes at designated times automatically - whether during a specific time of day or night, or for certain days of the week.

"It's just like setting an alarm on your phone," said Sam Shames, Co-Founder and CRO of Embr Labs, "except instead of an alarm, you're scheduling temperature sensations that can deliver comfort through temperature during your daily routine. You can program 30 minutes of gentle warming every night to encourage your body to wind down before bedtime, or perhaps set a quick cooling session to run when you'd normally be hitting an afternoon caffeine crash."

The scheduling feature is an expansion of Embr Wave's novel device that delivers temperature therapy to everyday wellness goals, whether that's managing hot flashes , improving sleep , managing side effects of cancer treatment , or feeling more comfortable on the go.

The Embr Wave app will also offer recommended schedules to help customers get started and discover more ways to integrate temperature into their wellness routines.

"It's about giving people more flexibility, more control, and more ways to use temperature to support their overall quality of life," added Shames. "It's just one more way Embr Wave helps you go out and live your best life with immediate temperature, anywhere, anytime."

About Embr Labs, Inc.

Embr Labs is the leading healthtech company addressing wellness conditions through the use of temperature. The company's technology delivers a new category of natural solutions to manage hot flashes, sleep issues, stress, and thermal discomfort. The company was founded at MIT and is backed by Bose Ventures, DigiTx Partners, Safar Partners, Esplanade Ventures, and Ghost Tree Partners. The Embr Wave has received numerous consumer and design awards, including Time Best Inventions honorable mention (2018); the AARP Innovator in Aging prize (2019); the Men's Health Sleep Award (2020); the IF World Design Guide Award (2021), and the National Sleep Foundation Sleep Tech Award (2023).

