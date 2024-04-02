Embrace a Never Bugged State of Mind With New STEM™ Insecticide-Free Flying Insects Light Trap

STEM™ attracts and traps bothersome flying house guests with a simple, chemical-free solution

CHICAGO, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Springtime brings warmer temperatures and the joys of entertaining friends and family, visiting farmers markets for fresh fruit and flowers, and more. But it also comes with ripe opportunities for pesky flying insects to come inside the home. That's why the STEM™ brand has introduced the STEM™ Attracts & Traps Flying Insects Light Trap, a people-, pet- and plant-friendly1 solution that works 24/7 against house flies, fruit flies, mosquitoes, gnats and moths. Because let's face it: Life's better when you're not bugged by bugs.

The STEM™ Flying Insects Light Trap is a chemical insecticide-free solution that uses a soft UV-blue light to attract and trap flying insects. Gone are the days of trying to catch pesky fruit flies that can damage fresh produce with messy home remedies, like setting out rotting fruit in a jar or hitting bothersome flies with a swatter. The device's sleek and discreet design fits any home aesthetic. It also features an innovative yet functional design on the outlet base that rotates 90-degrees—allowing for easy placement in the nooks and corners of your home.

Equipped with a refillable double-sided adhesive cartridge to catch insects attracted by the UV light, the STEM™ Flying Insects Light Trap is best placed in kitchens, bathrooms, garages, entryways, closed patios, or near plants and trash cans, and the refill should be replaced every 30 days, or when full of insects. With an MSRP of $19.99, the new STEM™ Light Trap was named a 2024 Product of the Year winner in the pest control category for outstanding innovation through selection by a panel of industry representatives and a national survey of 40,000 American shoppers conducted by Kantar, a global leader in consumer research.

STEM ™ HAS YOU COVERED INSIDE AND OUTDOORS

Introduced in 2022, for people seeking an alternative to conventional pest control solutions, STEM™ brought to market repellents and bug killers made with botanical extracts like lemongrass and geraniol (as well as non-plant-based ingredients) that are people and pet friendly, when used as directed. In 2024, in addition to the STEM™ Flying Insects Light Trap, STEM™ expanded the product line with a spill-proof liquid ant bait, a non-greasy, fragrance free mosquito and tick repellent, and a water-based, ornamental plant-safe spray to kill bugs that feed on your plants. For more information about the entire portfolio of STEM™ products, visit STEMForBugs.com.

STEM™ Kills Ants Liquid Bait — A spill-proof, no-mess solution for indoor ant pest control, killing ants in 24 hours (excluding carpenter ants, harvester ants, pharaoh ants and fire ants).

— A spill-proof, no-mess solution for indoor ant pest control, killing ants in 24 hours (excluding carpenter ants, harvester ants, pharaoh ants and fire ants). STEM™ Plant & Garden Insects Plant Pest Spray — A water-based insecticide for indoor and outdoor use formulated with cedarwood extracts, as well as other non-plant-based ingredients, that effectively kills bugs that feed on ornamental garden and house plants (like aphids, spider mites and thrips).

— A water-based insecticide for indoor and outdoor use formulated with cedarwood extracts, as well as other non-plant-based ingredients, that effectively kills bugs that feed on ornamental garden and house plants (like aphids, spider mites and thrips). STEM™ For Your Skin Mosquito + Tick Repellent— A non-irritating repellent that provides fragrance-free and non-greasy protection from ticks and up to eight hours of protection from mosquitoes.

STEM™ traps, insecticides and repellents can be purchased through major retailers including Amazon, Target, Walmart, Walgreens and more. Starting on April 17, for a limited time you can receive $10 off one (1) STEM™ Light Trap Starter Kit by downloading the Ibotta app and searching for STEM Light Traps 2024. Offer available on Ibotta: 4/17/24 - 4/30/24, 5/12/24 - 10/12/24.

About STEM ™

Introduced in 2022, STEM™ brought to market repellents and bug killers made with botanical extracts like lemongrass and geraniol (as well as non-plant-based ingredients) that are people and pet friendly, when used as directed. In 2024, STEM™ expanded the product line and introduced an insecticide-free light trap device, a non-greasy mosquito and tick repellent, a spill-proof liquid ant bait, and a water-based, ornamental plant-safe spray to kill bugs that feed on your plants. For more information about the entire portfolio of STEM™ products, visit STEMForBugs.com.

About Product of the Year

Product of the Year is the largest consumer-voted award for product innovation. Established over 30 years ago, POY currently operates in over 40 countries with the same purpose: Guide consumers to the best products in their market and reward manufacturers for quality and innovation. Product of the Year winners are selected by a panel of industry representatives and backed by the votes of 40,000 consumers in a national representative study conducted by research partner Kantar, a global leader in consumer research. The award is a powerful merchandising program for marketers proven to increase product sales, distribution and awareness. Winning products are announced in February each year and receive the right to use the Product of the Year logo in marketing communications for two years. For more information, visit productoftheyearusa.com.

About Kantar

Kantar is the world's leading marketing data, insight and consultancy company. We know more about how people live, feel, shop, vote, watch and post worldwide than any other company. Working across the entire sales and marketing lifecycle, we help brands uncover growth in an extraordinary world. Kantar is part of WPP Company, and its services are employed by over half of the Fortune 500 companies in 100 countries.

