Embrace Acquires SpeedCurve, Expands User-Focused Observability Platform with Web Performance Insights

Observability and performance experts combine to deliver a unified view of end-user experience with deeper web and mobile RUM insights and synthetic monitoring, fully integrated into the observability ecosystem

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Embrace, the user-focused observability platform, today announced its acquisition of SpeedCurve, the web performance leader trusted by top digital brands. The acquisition brings together expert teams with a shared mission to advance modern observability and give engineers full visibility into how technical performance impacts real users.

By combining Embrace's OpenTelemetry-based observability platform with SpeedCurve's deep web performance insights and synthetics, teams can deliver faster, more reliable experiences across every screen.

Embrace acquires SpeedCurve to advance modern observability and give engineers full visibility into how technical performance impacts real users

A unified view of the user experience

All-in-one backend monitoring solutions have attempted to bolt-on frontend and mobile real user monitoring (RUM) at high costs with little depth, leaving developers to fill in the gaps with specialized tools that don't integrate with the rest of the stack. The result is separate worldviews of end-user performance.

Embrace and SpeedCurve believe reliability starts where users begin. Together, they bring the context teams need to understand how every millisecond and every render impact real users and revenue. Integrating SpeedCurve adds unmatched web performance capabilities to Embrace's rapidly evolving web and mobile RUM products.

"The SpeedCurve team wrote the book on web performance and user engagement. Their expertise and credibility are unmatched," said Andrew Tunall, President and Chief Product Officer at Embrace. "Together, we're helping the world's most user-oriented companies deliver faster, more reliable digital experiences and bringing performance into the modern observability arena."

Combined, the companies will serve nearly 1,000 customers including top digital brands like AllTrails, BBC, Business Insider, Cameo, Edmunds, Forbes, Ford, The Guardian, Gumtree, Hyatt, New York Times, Trivago, and many more who are dedicated to delivering performant sites and apps.

Depth and context meet composable observability

The combined products go deep in their domains yet integrate seamlessly with existing stacks via OpenTelemetry. Embrace already collaborates with leading observability providers such as Grafana Labs, Chronosphere, and Elastic, enabling teams to build best-in-class, composable RUM workflows based on OTel. Now, frontend teams will get deeper insights to easily find and fix the problems impacting web performance, and platform teams benefit from user-focused metrics that tie experience to reliability and business metrics.

"For more than a decade, SpeedCurve has helped the web get faster and more human by connecting performance data to real user experience," said Mark Zeman, Founder at SpeedCurve. "Embrace shares this purpose: to make performance something every engineer can own. Combining advanced web insights with the power of Embrace's user-focused observability platform ushers in a new era of reliability."

Embrace will offer customers immediate access to SpeedCurve's synthetic monitoring. Customers using SpeedCurve today don't need to do anything; the product and platform will continue to be fully supported, and users will get early access to innovative web RUM capabilities the companies are building together.

The next generation of reliability is user-focused

As digital experiences grow more complex and evolve faster with AI-driven development, engineering teams need richer data and more advanced tools to stay ahead. The next era of reliability will be defined by depth of insight, connecting machine learning, AI, and cross-platform data lakes to richer context. Together, Embrace and SpeedCurve deliver that depth based on real-user behavior, correlation to business results, and technical visibility to solve the hairiest problems with a user's experience.

"This acquisition signals the progression of the modern observability category to include top performance solutions," said Aaron Jacobson, Partner at NEA. "Embrace has pioneered bringing OpenTelemetry to frontend observability, and onboarding SpeedCurve, the best-in-breed for web performance and synthetics, accelerates their vision."

To learn more about the combined vision and product offering, join the virtual fireside chat with Embrace and SpeedCurve leadership on December 9, 2025.

About Embrace

Embrace is the only user-focused observability platform that ties technical performance to end-user impact. Powered by OpenTelemetry, Embrace provides Real User Monitoring (RUM) across mobile and web, giving engineering teams the visibility and context they need to prioritize and resolve issues faster, optimize performance, and deliver exceptional digital experiences.

Embrace is a member of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) and contributes to several OpenTelemetry Special Interest Groups (SIGs). Embrace counts AllTrails, Amazon, Cameo, GOAT, Hyatt, The New York Times, and many more as customers. Supported by NEA, AV8 (Allianz), Greycroft, and Eniac, Embrace is a YCombinator (YC Growth) company based in Los Angeles, Palo Alto, Buenos Aires, and London.

About SpeedCurve

Since 2013, SpeedCurve has helped companies monitor, understand, and improve their site speed and user experience.

A recognized authority in web performance, SpeedCurve helped define Core Web Vitals and shape the standards adopted by browsers and the W3C. Its combination of Real User Monitoring (RUM) and synthetic testing gives teams the insights to connect performance improvements directly to business outcomes such as conversion, engagement, and retention.

By turning complex performance data into clear, actionable guidance, SpeedCurve helps developers and performance teams find and fix the issues that impact real users. Trusted by leading brands including BBC, Brooks Running, Business Insider, Edmunds, Forbes, Gumtree, Hyatt, The Guardian, and Trivago, SpeedCurve enables teams to deliver faster, more delightful digital experiences.

Colin Contreary

Head of Content

Embrace

[email protected]

This release was issued through WebWire®. For more information, visit http://www.webwire.com.

SOURCE Embrace