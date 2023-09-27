Embrace Aging with Joy: A Comprehensive Zoom Event to Navigate the Journey of Aging

A thought-provoking discussion on embracing aging with grace, purpose, and vitality

BEND, Ore., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aging is an inevitable part of life, and how we embrace this journey can significantly impact our overall well-being and happiness. In an effort to encourage women to approach aging with joy and optimism, we are excited to announce an insightful Online event titled "Embrace Aging with Joy", Nov. 4, 2023, 9:00 AM PST-1:00PM PST. Panelists include professionals in all areas of aging and will be moderated by Jacquie Elliott, Certified Life and Relationship Coach, and author of the soon to be release book on Healing Abusive Brain Chatter.

The event is designed to explore various dimensions of aging, offering valuable insights and guidance to help individuals lead fulfilling and joyful lives as they age.

Key Discussion Topics:

1. Accepting and Embracing Aging:

A panel of experts will engage in a candid discussion on acknowledging and embracing the natural process of aging, addressing concerns and fears while promoting a positive perspective on this life stage.

2. Find and Fulfill Your Life Purpose:

Attendees will discover and how to pursue their life purpose and passions in the later stages of life, fostering a sense of fulfillment and accomplishment.

3. Moving and Stretching Our Body as We Age:

Physical health and mobility are integral to enjoying the aging process. Learn exercises and techniques to keep our bodies active and agile.

4. Maintaining Intimate Health:

A women's Naturopathic Doctor will discuss how to keep your panties dry, your vagina wet and your Os screaming.

5. Skin Care Techniques and Tips:

A Beauty and skin care professional will share tips and techniques to help women maintain healthy and radiant skin as they age, promoting self-confidence and self-care.

6. Let's Talk about Sex/No Sex:

A Doctor/Sex Coach will address sexual health, preferences, and concerns as women age, emphasizing the importance of communication and well-being in this aspect of life.

7. What Do I Need to Know about Wills and Probate?

A legal expert will provide valuable information on wills, probate, and estate planning, addressing common concerns to ensure attendees are well-informed about this important aspect of later life planning.

8. Ask Our Experts Your Questions:

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage directly with the panel of experts, asking questions and seeking advice specific to their own aging journey.

"Embrace Aging with Joy" is a unique and empowering event designed to equip women with the knowledge and understanding needed to navigate the journey of aging with positivity, grace, and purpose.

The cost is $99 in advance $149 after Oct. 18th, $159 the day of. Women can register for via healingabc.com or https://AgingJoyfully.eventbrite.com to participate in this enriching discussion. Together, let's embrace aging and change the narrative to one that claims a fulfilling and joyful life as we grow older.

For media inquiries and additional information, please contact:

Jacquie Elliott

[email protected]

541-647-7053

SOURCE Jacquie Elliott CLC