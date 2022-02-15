Embrace Announces Anuj Jaiswal as VP of Engineering

Jaiswal brings two decades of experience in growing and leading R&D teams to deliver innovative, consumable products at scale. Most notably, he joined VMware as part of the Arkin acquisition, where his focus on innovation and customer delight drove the business line to incredible growth.



"Embrace has seen tremendous growth as the best-in-class partner for enterprises transitioning from web to mobile," said Jaiswal. "Embrace is disrupting the entire mobile industry, and I look forward to enhancing our platform at scale to support our customers' mobile-first initiatives."



"With Anuj as our VP of Engineering, we will continue to scale our R&D team to reach the ambitious milestones planned for 2022 and beyond," said Eric Futoran, CEO. "His experience in growing teams to drive products that delight customers will be an incredible asset as we empower companies to deliver exceptional experiences across all mobile devices."

As Embrace continues its explosive growth, the company has tripled its engineering size since its $45M Series B in October. Embrace continues to expand its leadership team and hire new talent across the entire business. The company will continue to expand its suite of products built on top of its verticalized data platform so that every business can transform to the mobile eventuality.

