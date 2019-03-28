Embrace China's Health Market Opportunities with IHE China

This 2019 edition, IHE China will be bringing out eight featured sectors including health food and supplement, Chinese herbal medicines and tonics, bird's nest, probiotics, beauty and wellness, health care and medical equipment, health management service and medical tourism, processing and packing machinery and equipment. Together with the 19 th China (Guangzhou) International Food Exhibition and Import Food Exhibition (IFE China), IHE China exhibitors presented their products in the 76,000sqm show floor in 2018, while there will be nearly 2,000 exhibitors from 40 countries showing up in 2019 edition.

Strong Presence of International companies

IHE China 2019 had a big leap of overseas exhibitors after it became an event organized by Informa, which is now the largest event organizer in the world. A highlight of this year is the mutual cooperation with Tokyo Health Industry Show and the first Japanese pavilion will showcase their advanced health products in Guangzhou to meet Chinese consumers' strong needs for high-quality health products.

Probiotics, dietary fiber, small-molecule collagen powder, organic honey, detoxifying and slimming drinks have become fashionable products according to the organizer's survey of buyers in 2017 and 2018. Exhibitors from New Zealand, Australia, Japan, Germany, Korea and Canada will present new innovations for these products at IHE China 2019.

Meanwhile, driven by huge business opportunities from the development of Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, an area covering 10 trillion GDP and 70 million people, more and more overseas companies have expressed their desire to explore this high potential region.

Summit Forum Provides Insight into Industry

Over 40 concurrent activities including a probiotics industry forum, pharmacy innovation summit, health management conference will be held onsite. The conferences will be keynoting on innovations and breakthroughs in health industry and invite authoritative experts in the field to share insights and solutions for the industry.

One of the featured events, The Lingnan Science Series Forum - China International Probiotics Industry Development Forum 2019, will be actively attended by nearly 500 scholars from universities, research institutions and relevant enterprises worldwide. With the theme of "Focus, Innovation, Reform", the forum is supported by the Guangdong Provincial Association for Science and Technology as one of the top ten Lingnan Science Forums. It has been a very important communication platform for probiotics professionals to exchange the latest academic and product achievements in the field of probiotics research.

Sourcing Ideal Partnerships via Business Matching Service

IHE China's Business matching service is well recognized as creating real business for exhibitors and buyers. Besides making appointments with ideal partners, overseas participants can also get quick access to the rules and regulations, logistics, marketing of the health industry from relevant online service counters.

Pre-registration for IHE China is now open and visitors can register either through the event website, www.ihe-china.com, or the WeChat Official Account, IHE-China, to receive a unique barcode in advance that will allow them quick entry into the exhibition. Successfully pre-registered visitors will have the chance to win five-star luxury hotel accommodations and a Guangzhou Tower sightseeing ticket - this is truly an event worth waiting for!

Guangzhou Informa Yi Fan Exhibitions Co., Ltd.

Guangzhou Informa Yi Fan Exhibitions Co., Ltd. is a joint venture between Informa Exhibitions and Guangzhou Yifan Exhibition Service Co., Ltd. Informa Exhibitions strong global network across multiple industries combined with Guangzhou Yifan's established local events in the food, health, medical and nutrition sector will ensure delivery of international standard trade shows for professionals.

SOURCE Guangzhou Informa Yi Fan Exhibitions Co., Ltd.

