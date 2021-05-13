EMBRACE Foundation donates thousands of medical supplies and durable medical equipment at large donation event

Approximately 20 volunteers from 1 st Advantage Credit Union, Restore/Habitat for Humanity (Williamsburg & Newport News), Hampton Roads Physician Magazine, Dominion Physical Therapy, Coastal Virginia Surgery Center, and Orthopaedic & Spine Center assisted four drivers from Samaritan's Purse World Medical Mission in loading a 24-foot and 16-foot enclosed trailer full of donated items. These items ranged from hospital beds to wheelchairs, walkers, crutches, braces, splints, and even supplies as small as sterile gauze pads and plastic syringes.

"Seeing all the donations together was extraordinary," said Carrie Chi, Vice President of Human Resources at 1st Advantage Federal Credit Union, and EMBRACE Foundation Board Member. "The amount collected is truly remarkable. To know that these donations will be repurposed for those in need versus going to landfills or stagnating in someone's closet – is an amazing feeling. I have such gratitude to all those who donated items and to those that facilitated this donation drive."

EMBRACE Foundation is actively seeking donations of gently used durable medical equipment or unused medical supplies from private individuals, medical practices or hospitals, assisted-living facilities, and community or church organizations. To volunteer, learn more or to donate, visit www.embrace-foundation.org.

About EMBRACE Foundation

A 501(c)(3) charitable organization, EMBRACE Foundation launched in 2018 with a mission to repurpose and reuse durable medical equipment by sending it to medical facilities and physicians in under-developed countries.

SOURCE EMBRACE Foundation

Related Links

http://www.embrace-foundation.org

