Embrace Home Loan's 2019 Children's Spectacular Raises Funds for Local Charities & Teaches Entrepreneurship

"The Spectacular event introduces girls and boys to the workplace, empowers them to dream without gender limitations and to think creatively about their family, work and community lives," said Julie Chipman, director of talent development. "It is a fun day for the young children of employees to interact and learn to become future leaders and entrepreneurs."

The children were divided into four teams that developed business plans to sell lemonade. Each team presented their business ideas to a group of Embrace "sharks," comprised of four company executives who invested in their plans.

The teams sold lemonade to help raise money for a local charitable organization of their choice:

Team Sunny Lemons raised $274.81 for Hasbro Children's Hospital, which Embrace matched for a total donation of $549.62 .

The Sweet Team raised $269.40 for the Animal Rescue Rhode Island.

The Refreshers raised $243.25 for The Tomorrow Fund at Hasbro Children's Hospital, which provides financial and emotional support to children with cancer and their families.

The Lemonaders raised $185.24 for the Jimmy Fund, which raises funds for adult and pediatric cancer care and research.

One of the creative business ideas the children came up with was taking text orders to deliver the lemonade, which allowed Embrace employees who could not leave their desks an opportunity to purchase lemonade.

All of the children were passionate about raising money for their charitable organizations. "We learned that on a team everyone has a job and we are all good at different things," said 12-year old Norah Mateos, an Embrace Spectacular attendee. "We got creative with our ideas and worked hard to raise money for the charities."

The Embrace Spectacular gave the children of employees a chance to experience various careers firsthand, such as:

Accounting – Embrace's accounting department provided a presentation on how to make a profit. The children then had to decide what items to buy in the onsite store to make their lemonade, using the money awarded to them by the "sharks."

Marketing – The children designed flyers with the help of the marketing department and learned about fonts, logos and the importance of color.

Sales – They posted flyers, talked to employees and sold lemonade.

Operations – The children learned to decide on and assign roles to each team member to make the lemonade sales go smoothly.

"The annual Embrace Spectacular event offers a great opportunity for employees' children to truly experience a day at work and teaches them the importance of caring for others in their community," said CEO Dennis Hardiman. "It is a reflection of Embrace Home Loans' culture of encouragement and empowerment, as well as our dedication to giving back to the community."

"The biggest takeaway from the day is how much the children learned they can accomplish as a team," Chipman said. "From the start of the day they all worked together to develop their product, marketing plans and sales strategies."

