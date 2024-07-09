Embrace Home Loans Celebrates 41st Anniversary with Week of Volunteering

Company employees focus on community service during annual Orange Week

MIDDLETOWN, Rhode Island, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Embrace Home Loans , a top-ranked national mortgage lender, celebrated its 41st year of business in June with a companywide initiative called Orange Week. During this week, employees dedicate their time and energy to volunteering with more than 50 charities and community groups.

This year, individual departments and branches chose non-profit organizations to support and volunteer hands-on work. Here are some highlights:

Honoring Fallen Soldiers: The facilities department helped with the Boots on the Ground Memorial at Fort Adams State Park in Newport, RI , where many volunteers set up 7,000 boots and flags to honor fallen soldiers killed during the global war on terror, including more than two dozen Rhode Islanders.

The facilities department helped with the Boots on the Ground Memorial at Fort Adams State Park in , where many volunteers set up 7,000 boots and flags to honor fallen soldiers killed during the global war on terror, including more than two dozen Rhode Islanders. Spreading Cheer to Hospitalized Children: Embrace's Middletown operations support team created bookmarks and birthday decorations for hospitalized children through the Confetti Foundation.

Embrace's operations support team created bookmarks and birthday decorations for hospitalized children through the Confetti Foundation. Helping Animals in Need: The Tampa, Florida branch volunteered at the Tampa Humane Society, helping with dog walking and other care items for the shelter animals.

The branch volunteered at the Tampa Humane Society, helping with dog walking and other care items for the shelter animals. Enhancing Senior Living Facilities: Middletown and East Providence closers and underwriters worked together to restore outdoor furniture at the Saint Elizabeth Community, an elderly care facility.

and closers and underwriters worked together to restore outdoor furniture at the Saint Elizabeth Community, an elderly care facility. Preserving History: Newport human resources, licensing and talent development members worked at Common Burial Ground to clean tombstones at the historic cemetery.

human resources, licensing and talent development members worked at Common Burial Ground to clean tombstones at the historic cemetery. Supporting Underprivileged Families & Their Pets: Accounting and risk management team members worked with the Potter League Animal Shelter to bag dog food for underprivileged families.

Accounting and risk management team members worked with the Potter League Animal Shelter to bag dog food for underprivileged families. Fighting Food Insecurity : The Northeast/ Boston team assembled food packages for more than 200 families through Neighbors in Need.

: The Northeast/ team assembled food packages for more than 200 families through Neighbors in Need. Home Improvement for Seniors: The Rockville, Maryland office worked with Rebuilding Together to help an elderly couple improve the living conditions of their home.

The office worked with Rebuilding Together to help an elderly couple improve the living conditions of their home. Cleaning Up D.C. Parks: The Ashburn and Fairfax, Virginia offices helped clean up Washington D.C. parks.

"The best way to celebrate our anniversary is to give back to the communities we serve," said Ryan "Buddy" Hardiman, president of Embrace Home Loans. "I'm incredibly proud of our team members for donating their time to so many worthy causes. At Embrace, we strive to make a positive impact on others, whether it's helping people achieve homeownership or providing support where needed."

In addition to Orange Week, Embrace commits a percentage of its earnings to charity. Over the past decade, the company has given more than $25 million to worthy causes. Employees can volunteer at an organization of their choice for up to 100 hours while still receiving pay, and the company will donate a dollar amount for each hour volunteered to the organization. Embrace also matches up to $2,500 in donations per employee each year.

To learn more about Embrace's philanthropic work, visit the company's community page.

About Embrace Home Loans

Founded in 1983, Embrace Home Loans is a prominent mortgage lender that provides borrowers and financial institutions with an exceptional mortgage experience. Licensed in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Embrace has been recognized seven times as one of the Best Medium-sized Companies to Work for in America by Fortune and as one of the Fastest Growing Companies in America by Inc. The company has also been recognized 19 times as one of the Best Places to Work in Rhode Island, as the Most Community Involved Company in Rhode Island, and with the Leadership Excellence Award by Providence Business News. The company is based in Middletown, Rhode Island. For more information, please visit www.embracehomeloans.com.

PRESS CONTACTS:

Henry Drennan

Strategic Vantage Marketing and Public Relations

(615) 497-8358

[email protected]

Mary McGarity

Strategic Vantage Marketing and Public Relations

(203) 260-5476

[email protected]

SOURCE Embrace Home Loans