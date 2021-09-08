Embrace Home Loans' Cheryl Miller Named to HousingWire's Insiders List

"The Insiders are the professionals their companies turn to with their most important or challenging behind-the-scenes projects, and their contributions and hard work lead to superior results," according to HousingWire. The 2021 Insiders were carefully chosen by HousingWire's selection committee based on their vital and dynamic contributions to their companies and the industry as a whole.

"I'm very honored to be named to HousingWire's Insider Award list," Miller said. "I'm pleased to have had the opportunity to work with all components of Embrace Home Loans' production line, and to know that my work has helped with our success."

Miller has played a number of important roles in her 30+ year career at Embrace Home Loans. In 2020, Miller was called to serve as a mentor to the company's closing group in order to share her vast expertise and experience. By early 2021, she became the leader of the group. Since then, the size of the closing group has doubled.

"Every mortgage company has a 'go to' person who understands all facets of the production line, from application to servicing," said Claudia Mobilia, senior vice president of operations. "For Embrace Home Loans, Cheryl Miller is that person. She is incredibly valuable to our loan production team and has a special ability to dig into any challenge, dissect it and create the most efficient solution for all."

Miller's leadership and support of employees "truly exemplify Embrace Home Loans' core values, which place an emphasis on integrity and honesty." Mobilia said.

Founded in 1983, Embrace Home Loans is a prominent mortgage lender that provides borrowers and financial institutions with an exceptional mortgage experience. Licensed in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Embrace has been recognized seven times as one of the Best Medium-sized Companies to Work for in America by Fortune and six times by Inc. The company has also been recognized twelve times as one of the Best Places to Work in Rhode Island, as the Most Community Involved Company in Rhode Island, and with the Leadership Excellence Award by Providence Business News. The company is based in Middletown, Rhode Island. For more information, please visit www.embracehomeloans.com .

