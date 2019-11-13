Embrace Home Loans CMO Dana Fortin Named One of Mortgage Banking's Most Powerful Women

"I am honored to receive this recognition," Fortin said. "I'm fortunate to have the support of the executive team, which encourages innovation and the use of technology to help us better serve our customers."

Fortin was recognized for her leadership qualities and for a number of marketing and technology innovations she brought to Embrace Home Loans. Dana has consistently found new, unique and innovative ways to leverage emerging technologies in marketing campaigns, including utilizing chatbot and geo-location technologies to identify homebuyers in the market.

Under Fortin's guidance, the SEO team more than doubled Embrace Home Loans' web traffic in the past year. In addition, Fortin's digital team developed campaigns that resulted in loans that cost half as much to generate as loans in traditional channels.

"Dana is an extraordinary leader, and she seeks to draw out, inspire and develop the best in people from the inside out – a true servant leader," said Dennis Hardiman, CEO of Embrace Home Loans. "Dana is a great innovator, as well as a skilled marketer, and has helped to develop Embrace Home Loans into the top independent mortgage banker it is today."

Fortin is one of only two people to win Embrace Home Loans' "CEO's Excellence Award." She also recently became an International Coach Federation (ICF)-Certified Coach.

About Embrace Home Loans

Founded in 1983, Embrace Home Loans is a prominent mortgage lender that provides borrowers and financial institutions with an exceptional mortgage experience. Licensed in 48 states and the District of Columbia, Embrace has been recognized seven times as one of the Best Medium-sized Companies to Work for in America by Fortune and five times as one of the Fastest Growing Companies in America by Inc. The company has also been recognized twelve times as one of the Best Places to Work in Rhode Island, as the Most Community Involved Company in Rhode Island, and with the Leadership Excellence Award by Providence Business News. The company is based in Middletown, Rhode Island. For more information, please visit www.embracehomeloans.com .

PRESS CONTACTS:

Henry Drennan

Strategic Vantage Marketing & Public Relations

(615) 497-8358

HenryDrennan@StrategicVantage.com

Mary McGarity

Strategic Vantage Mortgage Public Relations

(203) 260-5476

MaryMcGarity@StrategicVantage.com

SOURCE Embrace Home Loans

Related Links

http://www.embracehomeloans.com

