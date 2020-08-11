Embrace Home Loans CMO Dana Fortin Recognized by HousingWire as a Woman of Influence

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Embrace Home Loans, a top-ranked national mortgage lender, announced that Chief Marketing Officer Dana Fortin has been named to HousingWire's Women of Influence™ list, which recognizes women who are making notable contributions to both their businesses and to the housing industry at large.

"I'm delighted to be named to HousingWire's Women of Influence list," Fortin said. "I work with great team members at Embrace Home Loans who inspire me every day."

Fortin has been with Embrace Home Loans for 23 years. She oversees a staff of 35 and manages all marketing functions, including marketing automation, analytics, creative, brand, retail support, website, direct mail and all digital media. She led the company's SEO team to more than double Embrace's web traffic in the past year.

Under Fortin's leadership, this year Embrace became one of the few mortgage companies to launch conversational website landing pages powered by artificial intelligence to support borrower engagement. She also spearheaded Embrace Home Loans' use of geolocation to target homebuyers when they are most engaged in looking for a home, an industry first.

"Dana is very deserving of this honor. She has played an integral role in launching some of the most innovative marketing ideas the mortgage industry has ever seen," said Dennis Hardiman, CEO of Embrace Home Loans. "She has helped build Embrace into one of the leading and quickly-growing independent lenders in the mortgage business today."

Embrace originated $5 billion in mortgages in the past 12 months and has seen its production increase 100 percent so far this year.

About Embrace Home Loans

Founded in 1983, Embrace Home Loans is a prominent mortgage lender that provides borrowers and financial institutions with an exceptional mortgage experience. Licensed in 48 states and the District of Columbia, Embrace has been recognized seven times as one of the Best Medium-sized Companies to Work for in America by Fortune and five times as one of the Fastest Growing Companies in America by Inc. The company has also been recognized twelve times as one of the Best Places to Work in Rhode Island, as the Most Community Involved Company in Rhode Island, and with the Leadership Excellence Award by Providence Business News. The company is based in Middletown, Rhode Island. For more information, please visit www.embracehomeloans.com .

