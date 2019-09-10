Embrace Home Loans CMO Dana Fortin Wins Women with Vision Award

Fortin will be featured with other women leaders in the November issue of Mortgage Women Magazine. She will also be recognized at the upcoming Vision Summit, hosted by 20/20 Vision for Success Coaching on September 25 in Tampa, Florida.

"I am delighted to be recognized with this award," Fortin said. "I'm supported by a great team at Embrace, and would like to share this recognition with all of them."

Fortin has launched several ground-breaking initiatives at Embrace Home Loans. She came up with the idea of using geolocation to target homebuyers when they are most engaged in looking for a home and then worked with her team to execute it, a first in the industry.

Under Fortin's guidance, the SEO team more than doubled Embrace Home Loans' web traffic in the past year. In addition, Fortin's digital team developed campaigns that resulted in loans that cost half as much to generate as loans in traditional channels.

"Dana is a great innovator, as well as a skilled marketer, and has helped to develop Embrace Home Loans into the top independent mortgage banker it is today," said Embrace CEO Dennis Hardiman. "She is an extraordinary leader, and seeks to draw out, inspire and develop the best in people from the inside out – a true servant leader."

Fortin is one of only two people to win Embrace Home Loans' "CEO's Excellence Award." She also recently became an International Coach Federation (ICF)-Certified Coach.

