Embrace Home Loans Hires Jason Will as SVP of Market Growth

Embrace originated more than $6 billion in mortgage loans in 2020, a company record and a 70% increase from 2019. The company plans to double its retail salesforce in 2021 and increase business in its consumer-direct and financial institutions group divisions.

Will has more than 20 years of mortgage lending experience, most of it with Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, where he held senior leadership roles in sales and business development. Most recently, he served as vice president, national builder manager at Wells Fargo, covering the Eastern US. In this role, Will was responsible for providing strategic leadership to the company's production growth strategy, as well as targeting home builders through the creation of new partnerships and the recruitment of new builder-focused loan officers.

Previously, Will served as vice president, national condominium and construction program leader at Wells Fargo, where he managed the company's National Condo and Construction-to-Perm program. During his tenure, Wells Fargo became the largest condo lender in the U.S. with a 23% market share.

"Jason is a strategic thinker who has vast experience in developing builder relationships and in sales management and growth," said Dennis Hardiman, Embrace founder and CEO. "Jason will build a market growth sales team whose efforts will span Embrace's retail, direct and financial institutions group divisions. We are thrilled to welcome him to our team."

Will said he will be focused on developing a suite of new products and strategies so Embrace's loan officers can serve more customers. He also plans to build new partnerships and relationships with real estate professionals, home builders and other referral sources. "We're really adding octane and growing our purchase business," Will said.

"Embrace has a number of really strong competitive advantages as a mortgage lender, including a strong leadership team, superior customer service and state-of-the-art digital technology," Will said. "What attracted me the most, though, is that Embrace genuinely puts people first, and that includes employees, customers and referral partners. Work is where we spend a lot of our time, and Embrace has created a culture that is all about employee and customer satisfaction. It's why so many real estate professionals and builders want to do business with us, too. I couldn't be happier to be here."

Patrick Mullen, Embrace's director of recruiting, said "Jason is the perfect person to lead our new market growth team. With his leadership, we're looking forward to growing our team even more during the coming year."

Embrace is a Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA and VA lender that processes, underwrites, funds and closes all its loans in-house. The company has been recognized with multiple workplace awards in recent years and is known for fostering a supportive, family-like work culture and encouraging its employees' charitable endeavors.

"Embrace has proven to be a great place to work, where loan officers and other staff members are given every resource to succeed," Mullen said. "We believe that's why the average tenure of our loan officers is over seven years, far above the industry average of two years."

To learn more joining Embrace, visit the company's careers page. For more information about specific positions, contact Patrick Mullen at [email protected].

About Embrace Home Loans

Founded in 1983, Embrace Home Loans is a prominent mortgage lender that provides borrowers and financial institutions with an exceptional mortgage experience. Licensed in all states and the District of Columbia, Embrace has been recognized seven times as one of the Best Medium-sized Companies to Work for in America by Fortune and five times as one of the Fastest Growing Companies in America by Inc. The company has also been recognized twelve times as one of the Best Places to Work in Rhode Island, as the Most Community Involved Company in Rhode Island, and with the Leadership Excellence Award by Providence Business News. The company is based in Middletown, Rhode Island. For more information, please visit www.embracehomeloans.com .

