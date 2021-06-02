Embrace Home Loans' Marcos Sanchez Named a 2021 Top Latino Originator by National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals

NAHREP's Top 250 Latino Mortgage Originators Report recognizes individuals whose hard work and dedication to homeownership led them to close an exceptional number of mortgages in 2020. The report ranks individual originators based on both number and dollar volume of transactions and represents over $16.9 billion in combined mortgage sales in 2020. Sanchez closed 193 loans in 2020 totaling $70,149,014.

Sanchez has been with Embrace Home Loans since 2012 and has more than 25 years of experience in the mortgage banking industry. During his tenure at Embrace, he has been a perennial President's Club honoree.

"I'm proud to be ranked as a top Latino originator again in 2021," Sanchez said. "I'm happy to assist Latino homebuyers to make the mortgage process smooth for them. The Hispanic population has accounted for more than half of the homeownership growth in the U.S. over the past ten years, making that segment the fastest-growing demographic in homeownership. I always strive to provide the best customer service to all of my clients."

"Marcos is an exceptional part of our Embrace team," said Tim Higgins, regional manager at Embrace Home Loans. "With the hard work and dedication that he puts in, it's no surprise he's consistently recognized by the NAHREP as a top Latino originator. This is honor is well-deserved."

Sanchez and the other honorees will be recognized at the NAHREP National Convention at the L'ATTITUDE conference in San Diego, September 29 through October 2, 2021.

Founded in 1983, Embrace Home Loans is a prominent mortgage lender that provides borrowers and financial institutions with an exceptional mortgage experience. Licensed in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Embrace has been recognized seven times as one of the Best Medium-sized Companies to Work for in America by Fortune and five times as one of the Fastest Growing Companies in America by Inc. The company has also been recognized twelve times as one of the Best Places to Work in Rhode Island, as the Most Community Involved Company in Rhode Island, and with the Leadership Excellence Award by Providence Business News. The company is based in Middletown, Rhode Island. For more information, please visit www.embracehomeloans.com .

