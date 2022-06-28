Embrace Home Loans' Marcos Sanchez Named a 2022 Top Latino Originator by National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals

Maryland branch manager ranked among the top 250 for the seventh straight year

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Embrace Home Loans, a top-ranked national mortgage lender, announces that Marcos Sanchez, manager of its Sandy Spring, Maryland branch, has again been named one of the top 250 Latino mortgage originators in the U.S. by the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP). This marks the seventh consecutive year Sanchez has received this honor from the NAHREP.

NAHREP's Top 250 Latino Mortgage Originators Report celebrates these leading originators whose exceptional hard work and dedication to homeownership led them to close billions of dollars in mortgages in 2021. The report ranks individual originators based on both number and dollar volume of transactions and represents $17.3 billion in combined mortgage sales in 2021. Sanchez closed 184 loans in 2021 totaling $75,011,477.

"It's a great honor to once again be named a top Latino originator," said Sanchez. "It's a competitive market for homebuyers today, so providing the best customer service to my borrowers has never been more important. As the Hispanic population and rate of homeownership continue to grow, I stand ready to assist borrowers throughout the home financing process."

Sanchez has been with Embrace Home Loans since 2012 and has more than 25 years of experience in the mortgage banking industry. During his tenure at Embrace, he has been a perennial President's Club honoree.

"Marcos consistently exceeds expectations here at Embrace," said Tim Higgins, regional manager at Embrace Home Loans. "He is focused on helping his borrowers reach their home financing goals and on providing a smooth mortgage process. The fact that he continues to be recognized by the NAHREP as a top originator year after year speaks volumes on his dedication. We're proud to have him on our team."

Sanchez and the other honorees will be recognized at the NAHREP National Convention at the L'ATTITUDE conference in San Diego, September 22 through 25, 2022.

About Embrace Home Loans

Founded in 1983, Embrace Home Loans is a prominent mortgage lender that provides borrowers and financial institutions with an exceptional mortgage experience. Licensed in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Embrace has been recognized seven times as one of the Best Medium-sized Companies to Work for in America by Fortune and five times as one of the Fastest Growing Companies in America by Inc. The company has also been recognized more than a dozen times as one of the Best Places to Work in Rhode Island, as the Most Community Involved Company in Rhode Island, and with the Leadership Excellence Award by Providence Business News. The company is based in Middletown, Rhode Island. For more information, please visit www.embracehomeloans.com.

