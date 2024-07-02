Embrace Home Loans Named a 2024 Best Place to Work in Rhode Island

Mortgage lender makes Providence Business News' list for the 19th consecutive year

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Embrace Home Loans, a top-ranked national mortgage lender, was named to Providence Business News' (PBN's) 2024 Best Places to Work awards list, reaching number 13 in the large employer category, or companies with 150-499 employees in the region.

This marks the 19th consecutive year Embrace has made PBN's Best Places to Work list, making it one of only 3 companies that has won every year since the program's inception in 2005.

All 67 of the companies and organizations recognized by the PBN this year were judged based on human resources policies and confidential surveys completed by employees. The Best Companies Group survey and awards program was designed to identify and honor the best employers in Rhode Island, benefiting the economy, workforce and businesses in the state.

"I'm incredibly proud that Embrace Home Loans has again been recognized as one of Rhode Island's Best Places to Work," said Ryan "Buddy" Hardiman, president of Embrace Home Loans. "At Embrace, we're committed to providing our employees with all the tools and resources they need to succeed and grow in their careers. We believe employee happiness is key to their overall well-being and success, which is why fostering a positive work environment is so important to us."

Embrace is known for fostering a supportive, family-like work culture and encouraging its employees' charitable endeavors. It conducts small group trainings to facilitate discussions on building emotional intelligence and resilience. Embrace celebrates its anniversary each year with a week of companywide participation in community service known as "Orange Week." It also pays employees for up to 100 hours of community service per year.

Embrace has been recognized with multiple workplace awards, including from National Mortgage News, Fortune and Best Companies.

To learn more about career opportunities at Embrace, visit the company's careers page.

About Embrace Home Loans

Founded in 1983, Embrace Home Loans is a prominent mortgage lender that provides borrowers and financial institutions with an exceptional mortgage experience. Licensed in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Embrace has been recognized seven times as one of the Best Medium-sized Companies to Work for in America by Fortune and as one of the Fastest Growing Companies in America by Inc. The company has also been recognized 19 times as one of the Best Places to Work in Rhode Island, as the Most Community Involved Company in Rhode Island, and with the Leadership Excellence Award by Providence Business News. The company is based in Middletown, Rhode Island. For more information, please visit www.embracehomeloans.com .

