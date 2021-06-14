Embrace Home Loans Opening New Branch Office in Newport, Rhode Island

The Newport branch will help grow the company's retail presence in the state of Rhode Island, where the company is headquartered and employs over 400 people locally. "We are embarking on a campaign to build Embrace Home Loans' business in Rhode Island, a state where we are already very well known," said Steve Adamo, president of national retail production. "It's a natural step to take as we're based in Middletown and have an extremely strong presence in the community. With a successful background in both real estate and mortgage lending, Dawn is the perfect person to lead the new branch."

Ryan has been a top mortgage originator with Embrace Home Loans for over 10 years, where she has consistently been named to the President's Club list. She has been named to Mortgage Executive Magazine's Top 1% list of the nation's top producing mortgage loan officers and has an average customer review score of 4.89 on Social Survey. Previously, she worked in the title industry and was also a Realtor® with Keller Williams Realty. Ryan is a member of the Newport County Board of Realtors, the Women's Council of Realtors – Rhode Island, and the Greater Newport County Chamber of Commerce, where she serves on the executive board of the Chamber Connections Group.

"We have served the Newport community and the state of Rhode Island for many years," Ryan said. "The opening of this retail office will allow the team to focus even more on Newport, Aquidneck Island and the entire Rhode Island market. My team and I look forward to working with our neighbors to offer them a wide array of home financing options and our world-class customer service."

Embrace Home Loans celebrates its 38th anniversary this year. It continues to actively recruit loan officers, underwriters and loan processors to meet the growing demand for its mortgage services. The company originated more than $6 billion in mortgage loans in 2020.

Last year, Embrace Home Loans was named one of the Best Mortgage Companies to Work For by National Mortgage News and Best Companies Group. Embrace offers competitive compensation and benefits, a balanced work-life and a culture that fosters job satisfaction and success.

To learn more joining Embrace, visit the company's careers page.

About Embrace Home Loans

Founded in 1983, Embrace Home Loans is a prominent mortgage lender that provides borrowers and financial institutions with an exceptional mortgage experience. Licensed in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Embrace has been recognized seven times as one of the Best Medium-sized Companies to Work for in America by Fortune and five times as one of the Fastest Growing Companies in America by Inc. The company has also been recognized twelve times as one of the Best Places to Work in Rhode Island, as the Most Community Involved Company in Rhode Island, and with the Leadership Excellence Award by Providence Business News. The company is based in Middletown, Rhode Island. For more information, please visit www.embracehomeloans.com .

