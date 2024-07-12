Embrace Home Loans' Patrick Holland Surpasses $1 Billion in Originations

Virginia-based loan officer hits major milestone in just 14 years at Embrace

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Embrace Home Loans, a top-ranked national mortgage lender, announced that loan officer Patrick Holland surpassed $1 billion in career loan originations earlier this month. Holland, who has been with Embrace since 2010, manages the Fairfax, Virginia branch and also serves as a company vice president.

Holland is the top producing originator at Embrace and has been among the top one percent of mortgage originators nationwide for the past 10 years. He primarily serves borrowers in the Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC areas.

Holland attributes his success to hard work and his dedication to borrowers. "Regardless of shifting market conditions and interest rates, people always need good advice and a mortgage professional who cares when they're making the biggest financial decision of their lives," he said. "I truly enjoy what I do, which is why so many of my clients come back and recommend me to their friends and family."

Holland also gave credit to his dedicated team of processors, underwriters, marketing professionals and closers, as well as his family. His lead processor, Angel Stephan, has worked with Holland for 10 years. "The culture at Embrace is fantastic," Holland said. "Our senior leaders support and encourage every loan officer and provide us with all the tools we need to be successful."

Holland has received numerous awards throughout his career, including as a "Top 50 Originator" from National Mortgage News, Scotsman Guide and The Originators Guide. He is part of the Founders Club at Embrace and has consistently been named to the company's President's Club.

"Pat has reached a production milestone few in the industry have achieved," said Tim Higgins, senior vice president, Retail Sales. "He has helped countless families get into their dream homes. Pat is a top branch manager with a team of 15 loan officers and coaching, mentoring and helping each of them build their business is a top priority for him."

Holland strongly believes in giving back to the community and volunteers his time to several causes, including Veterans and children with special needs. He was recognized by Embrace in 2020 for helping veterans acquire service dogs free of charge through Veterans Moving Forward, a Dulles, Virginia-based nonprofit that raises and provides service dogs for veterans with physical or mental health challenges at no cost.

Holland, who comes from a military family, has been recognized by the U.S. Army with a Public Service Commendation Medal, one of the highest civilian honors the Army presents. VA loans make up about a third of Holland's originations. He also works with FHA, conventional and other types of loans.

"Patrick is a major contributor to our success," said Embrace Home Loans CEO Ryan "Buddy" Hardiman. "He has accomplished so much in the past 14 years, and his strong work ethic and his willingness to help others have set a great example for all our employees."

About Embrace Home Loans

Founded in 1983, Embrace Home Loans is a prominent mortgage lender that provides borrowers and financial institutions with an exceptional mortgage experience. Licensed in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Embrace has been recognized seven times as one of the Best Medium-sized Companies to Work for in America by Fortune and as one of the Fastest Growing Companies in America by Inc. The company has also been recognized 19 times as one of the Best Places to Work in Rhode Island, as the Most Community Involved Company in Rhode Island, and with the Leadership Excellence Award by Providence Business News. The company is based in Middletown, Rhode Island. For more information, please visit www.embracehomeloans.com.

