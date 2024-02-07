Embrace Home Loans Promotes Ryan Hardiman to President

Former senior vice president to lead top independent mortgage lender's growth and customer satisfaction initiatives

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. , Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Embrace Home Loans, a top-ranked national mortgage lender, has promoted Ryan "Buddy" Hardiman from senior vice president of retail and direct sales to president.

Hardiman, who is based in Middletown, Rhode Island, will oversee the company's lending operations and fulfillment areas, as well as continue to head Embrace's financial services division.

Hardiman joined Embrace Home Loans in 2008 as a project manager. He held various roles before being promoted to vice president of sales strategy and recruiting in 2016 and senior vice president of retail and direct sales in 2019.

"Buddy's promotion reflects his hard work and exceptional contributions to Embrace," said Embrace CEO Dennis Hardiman. "His leadership in building a top-tier sales force, achieving outstanding results in data analytics, and enhancing the borrower experience speak for themselves. We're confident in Buddy's ability to drive our company's continued success."

"I'm genuinely thrilled for this new opportunity," Buddy Hardiman shared. "We have an outstanding team at Embrace, and I'm looking forward to contributing to our growth and our community-focused initiatives. It's a great honor, and I'm eager to lead us into this new chapter."

About Embrace Home Loans

Founded in 1983, Embrace Home Loans is a prominent mortgage lender that provides borrowers and financial institutions with an exceptional mortgage experience. Licensed in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Embrace has been recognized seven times as one of the Best Medium-sized Companies to Work for in America by Fortune and as one of the Fastest Growing Companies in America by Inc. The company has also been recognized 17 times as one of the Best Places to Work in Rhode Island, as the Most Community Involved Company in Rhode Island, and with the Leadership Excellence Award by Providence Business News. The company is based in Middletown, Rhode Island. For more information, please visit www.embracehomeloans.com.

