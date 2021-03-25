Embrace Home Loans Rolling Out SimpleNexus Homeownership Platform to 300 Retail Mortgage Loan Officers in 2021

LEHI, Utah, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Top-ranked mortgage lender Embrace Home Loans today announced plans to roll out SimpleNexus , the leading homeownership platform for loan officers (LOs), borrowers, real estate agents and settlement agents, to more than 300 retail mortgage LOs before the end of the year.

SimpleNexus is currently the mortgage industry's leading point-of-sale platform, serving more than 300 lenders across the United States. Embrace Home Loans is the first lender to leverage SimpleNexus in conjunction with Black Knight®'s Empower ® loan origination system (LOS). Other unique aspects of the implementation include a new mobile disclosures integration with First American Docutech ® and a first-of-its-kind feature that will allow borrowers to pay for appraisals in-app using a credit card.

"Embrace has been an amazing partner and has pushed us to extend SimpleNexus' already market-leading feature set. We can't wait to see how loan officers and borrowers respond to the improved experience," said SimpleNexus Founder and CEO Matt Hansen. "Moreover, this partnership could serve as a model for future Empower LOS users who would like to experience the benefits of SimpleNexus' end-to-end homeownership platform."

Embrace Home Loans was founded in 1983 as a consumer-direct lender headquartered in Middletown, Rhode Island, and has been steadily growing its retail origination channel since 2009. In addition to its consumer direct platform, the company currently employs more than 300 loan officers at branches along the East Coast. Embrace believes the new integration will empower its loan officers to provide even greater customer service, according to Customer Experience Director and Vice President Meghan Handy.

"We've been in business for 38 years, so we have a clear perspective on how to customize things for our team. We needed a solution that was LO-centric and pliable enough to let our team continue serving customers and Realtors in the way they prefer," said Handy. "SimpleNexus offers that kind of flexibility while at the same time equipping our LOs for success in the booming purchase market by transforming the way they work with borrowers and Realtors."

Embrace employees can expect a gradual phase-in of the SimpleNexus platform over the next several months. Handy expects her company will be delivering an improved customer experience — and seeing a measurable lift to loan volume — before the end of 2021.

About SimpleNexus, LLC:

SimpleNexus is a homeownership platform transforming the mortgage experience and connecting borrowers, loan officers, real estate agents and settlement service providers throughout the homebuying process. The platforms' native mobile toolset enables lenders to originate, process and close home loans from anywhere with increased efficiency and convenience. Loan officers can manage their loan pipelines, order credit, run pricing, send pre-approvals, sign disclosures and execute eClosings - all on the go. SimpleNexus provides borrowers with a single sign-on experience from home search to the application, document upload, eClose and beyond for a more streamlined homeownership journey.

About Embrace Home Loans:

Founded in 1983, Embrace Home Loans is a prominent mortgage lender that provides borrowers and financial institutions with an exceptional mortgage experience. Licensed in all states except Hawaii, as well as the District of Columbia, Embrace has been recognized seven times as one of the Best Medium-sized Companies to Work for in America by Fortune and five times as one of the Fastest Growing Companies in America by Inc. The company has also been recognized fourteen times as one of the Best Places to Work in Rhode Island, as the Most Community Involved Company in Rhode Island, and with the Leadership Excellence Award by Providence Business News. The company is based in Middletown, Rhode Island. For more information, please visit https://www.embracehomeloans.com/ .

