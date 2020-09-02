Embrace Home Loans Sponsoring Stars and Stripes Veteran Golf Tournament on September 18, 2020

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Embrace Home Loans, a top-ranked lender in the mortgage industry, announced that their Fairfax, Virginia office will be a sponsor of the Stars and Stripes Golf Tournament, which will be hosted by the Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals (VAREP) of Northern Virginia. The tournament will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 in Fort Belvoir, VA.

Embrace Loan Officer David Aikman, Fairfax, Virginia, is a board member of VAREP and is helping to coordinate the event. Aikman, who will also be playing in the tournament, is proud to sponsor his veteran clients as a way to show gratitude for their service to our country.

"I'm pleased to help sponsor the Stars and Stripes Veteran Golf tournament," said Aikman. "As a VA lender, Embrace Home Loans is always happy to support our veterans in the community. The money raised from this tournament will provide assistance to many local veterans who need it."

VAREP plans to give a special gift to a deserving veteran or first responder at the event. Through a program called VAREP Cares, a chapter can provide financial or other assistance to a person or family in need.

Embrace Home Loans places great importance on philanthropy and giving back to the community, at both the corporate and individual level. Every year, Embrace commits a percentage of the company's earnings to worthy causes. The company and its employees have donated over $25 million to many great organizations over the past decade. Team members can volunteer at organizations of their choice for up to 100 hours and get paid during their time of service, while the organizations receive a monetary gift from Embrace as well.

Details for the golf tournament are as follows:

Date: September 18, 2020 Time: Registration begins at 7 AM Eastern, followed by a shotgun start at 8 AM Eastern. Location: Fort Belvoir Golf Club

8450 Beulah Street, Building 2920

Fort Belvoir, VA 22060 Cost: $125 per participant; $100 for active duty and military veterans, first responders and front-line workers

Awards luncheon only: $40 for non-golfers

The cost includes the green fee, breakfast, lunch and one raffle ticket per player.

Interested participants may contact Larry Laws at (703)-732-2222 or email [email protected].

Free passes are available to members of the press prior to the day of the event by reaching David Aikman at (804) 937-1550 or email [email protected].

For more information about the golf tournament visit: varep.net/starsandstripes/northernvirginia/.

About Embrace Home Loans

Founded in 1983, Embrace Home Loans is a prominent mortgage lender that provides borrowers and financial institutions with an exceptional mortgage experience. Licensed in 48 states and the District of Columbia, Embrace has been recognized seven times as one of the Best Medium-sized Companies to Work for in America by Fortune and five times as one of the Fastest Growing Companies in America by Inc. The company has also been recognized twelve times as one of the Best Places to Work in Rhode Island, as the Most Community Involved Company in Rhode Island, and with the Leadership Excellence Award by Providence Business News. The company is based in Middletown, Rhode Island. For more information, please visit www.embracehomeloans.com.

PRESS CONTACTS:

Henry Drennan

Strategic Vantage Marketing and Public Relations

(615) 497-8358

[email protected]

Mary McGarity

Strategic Vantage Marketing and Public Relations

(203)260-5476

[email protected]

