Embrace Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program and Launches in AWS Marketplace

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Embrace , the company bringing modern observability and OpenTelemetry to mobile developers, has announced it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program , a co-sell program for AWS Partners who provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. This collaboration directly connects participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organization, bringing Embrace's cutting-edge mobile observability solutions to the many companies building on AWS.

Embrace passes highest industry standards to gain AWS ISV program acceptance

Acceptance into the AWS ISV Accelerate Program reflects Embrace's commitment to customer excellence, as the company underwent a rigorous architectural and security review for admission. This evaluation reinforces the reliability and quality of Embrace's user-focused mobile observability platform. As a member of the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, Embrace unlocks an exciting new go-to-market motion through collaboration with AWS field sellers globally, as well as a new listing within AWS Marketplace that taps into AWS's global network of customers.

"As engineering teams grapple with increasing complexity, Embrace is committed to delivering mobile observability solutions that make their lives easier and improve the end-user experience," said Andrew Tunall, Chief Product Officer at Embrace. "Joining the AWS ISV Accelerate Program helps us improve access to our product, so even more developers can get deep insights into user behavior and mobile app performance. We're excited to engage AWS field sellers on joint customer opportunities and simplify the buying process for customers who transact through AWS."

Embrace is now available to millions of AWS customers through AWS Marketplace

AWS customers can now purchase Embrace's solutions directly within their AWS Marketplace account, simplifying procurement and streamlining payment using their AWS credits. This provides engineering leaders with an efficient way to unify their observability tools while integrating mobile telemetry.

"Working with AWS and AWS Marketplace solution providers like Embrace streamlines our ability to adopt new software as our business needs expand," said Josh Mauney, Engineering Manager, Gamechanger. "Delivering exceptional user experiences is a priority for us, and Embrace allows our teams to quickly address any mobile app performance issues before they become widespread. The ease of transacting with AWS has enabled adoption of new tools that have a direct effect on user experience."

Dedication to OpenTelemetry and customer success

Embrace stands out in AWS Marketplace for its mobile app observability solution built on OpenTelemetry . Embrace provides a holistic view of mobile telemetry across both DevOps and mobile engineering teams. By capturing real-time user impact, Embrace helps organizations meet service level objectives (SLOs) and deliver exceptional mobile experiences. Embrace has already helped companies like The New York Times, Marriott, and Gamechanger achieve outstanding results for their mobile properties.

Mobile continues to dominate digital transactions, and teams need actionable insights to understand where technical challenges prevent successful user experiences. By joining the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, Embrace makes it easier than ever for AWS customers to adopt Embrace's mobile observability solution. This collaboration follows Embrace's recently announced partnership with Grafana Labs , expanding its reach and reinforcing its commitment to providing mobile-first observability to modern teams.

About Embrace

Embrace provides the only user-focused mobile app observability solution based on OpenTelemetry. By delivering crucial mobile telemetry across DevOps and mobile engineering teams, Embrace illuminates real customer impact, not just server-side impact, to drive success in achieving SLOs. Embrace's Distribution for OpenTelemetry gives teams the transparency, portability, and extensibility they want in modern observability instrumentation, while Embrace's data backend and analysis platform is enterprise-supported for powerful mobile performance insights. By tying frontend mobile telemetry to backend performance data, Embrace helps companies modernize their observability practice and deliver the best user experiences possible.

Embrace is a member of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) and counts Adidas Runtastic, Cameo, GOAT, Hatch, Ibotta, Marriott, The New York Times, Wildlife Studios, and many more as customers. Embrace is supported by NEA, AV8 (Allianz), Greycroft, YCombinator, and Eniac along with investments from the founders of PagerDuty, MoPub, Testflight, Sendbird, and Scopely. Embrace was selected by YCombinator to participate in the highly selective YC Growth program for their highest potential growth-stage companies. Embrace is based in Culver City, Palo Alto, Buenos Aires, and London.

