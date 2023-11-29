Embrace Partners, a Minority-Owned Insurance Broker, Approved as a Wholesale Broker for Aon

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Embrace Partners, Inc. ("Embrace"), a minority business enterprise-certified, tech-driven wholesale insurance broker and managing general underwriter (MGU) of specialty commercial insurance and surety, today announced it is approved by Aon plc, a leading global professional services firm, to act as a wholesale broker in the U.S.

This approval enables Aon brokers, at its clients' direction, to begin placing insurance through Embrace. Adding Embrace to the roster of Aon-approved wholesale brokers provides Aon clients with an opportunity to align their premium dollars and their inclusion and diversity goals.

"Diversity remains a top consideration for corporations, and now, insurance purchasing can help meet this demand," said David Cayemitte, President, and CEO of Embrace. "As a minority business enterprise, Embrace offers insurance buyers, brokers and carriers the ability to incorporate diversity into insurance distribution."

Embrace Partners is led by industry veteran David Cayemitte, a former executive at AIG, St. Paul's and Travelers. After two decades of working for major global insurance companies, Cayemitte founded his own full-service insurance brokerage and surety bonding firm, The Cayemitte Group, in 2005. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. ("Ambac"), a financial service holding company, holds a minority interest in the firm.

About Embrace Partners:

Embrace Partners, Inc. provides a platform to increase diversity spending in Insurance. As an NMSDC certified minority business enterprise (MBE), Embrace focuses on supporting clients, brokers, and carriers by enhancing their Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives; all premium dollars placed with Embrace can receive diversity spending credits. For more information, visit https://embraceinsure.com/.

