Embrace Pet Insurance Reveals 2023's Top Pet Names, Breeds, and Claims

CLEVELAND, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Embrace Pet Insurance, a premier provider of health insurance for dogs and cats in the United States, unveils their top pet names, breeds, and insurance claim trends for 2023. With over 1 million claims processed in the past year, here's a glimpse into the key trends derived from their extensive data:

"Luna" maintains its top spot, leading the pack as the most popular pet name for both dogs and cats for two consecutive years. Luna has been the favored choice for cat names for five years running. Similarly, mixed breeds continue to dominate as the preferred choice among pet owners for the fifth year in a row. A notable newcomer in 2023 is "Pepper," making its debut on the list and replacing "Nala" as one of the top cat names.

Top 10 Enrolled Dog Names of 2023

  1. Luna
  2. Bella
  3. Charlie
  4. Lucy
  5. Daisy
  6. Cooper
  7. Max
  8. Milo
  9. Coco
  10. Lola

Top 10 Enrolled Cat Names of 2023

  1. Luna
  2. Oliver
  3. Milo
  4. Leo
  5. Bella
  6. Loki
  7. Charlie
  8. Lucy
  9. Lily
  10. Pepper

Embrace's research into breed popularity for 2023 reveals:

Top 10 Enrolled Dog Breeds

  1. Mixed Breed Dog
  2. Labrador Retriever
  3. Golden Retriever
  4. Goldendoodle
  5. German Shepherd Dog
  6. French Bulldog
  7. Labrador Mix
  8. Yorkshire Terrier
  9. Siberian Husky
  10. Labradoodle

Top 10 Enrolled Cat Breeds

  1. Domestic/Mixed breed
  2. Maine Coon
  3. Siamese
  4. Ragdoll
  5. Bengal
  6. Siberian
  7. Sphynx
  8. Russian Blue
  9. Persian
  10. American Shorthair

Oldest Pets Insured in 2023

  • Oldest Cat: 23-year-old domestic short hair
  • Oldest Dog: 20-year-old small mixed breed

In 2023, Embrace Pet Insurance recorded substantial increases in the average cost of claims. For instance, allergic dermatitis claims have seen a remarkable 70 percent increase in average claim cost, while osteoarthritis claims have risen by 26 percent. This uptick in veterinary expenses underscores a vital concern for pet owners. A survey by Pawlicy Advisor reveals that nearly half of pet owners might struggle with an unexpected $5,000 veterinary bill. Further emphasizing the financial challenges, a GOBankingRates survey notes that nearly half of Americans have $500 or less in their savings accounts, with 60% having less than $500 in checking accounts. These insights highlight the growing importance of pet insurance in the current economic landscape.

2023's Top 10 Diagnoses by Volume and Average Amount Per Claim

  1. Allergic dermatitis (skin allergies) - $657
  2. Otitis externa (ear infection) - $271
  3. Diarrhea - $277
  4. Vomiting - $689
  5. Osteoarthritis - $706
  6. Anxiety - $236
  7. Lameness - $644
  8. Pruritus (itching) - $213
  9. Skin mass - $986
  10. Cranial cruciate ligament tear - $4,919

Policy and Claim Highlights

One policyholder notably has insured 18 dogs, while another has 19 cats under a single policy.

Record-Breaking Claim Amounts in 2023

In 2023, Embrace Pet Insurance experienced notable increases in individual claim amounts, with our highest covered claim surpassing the previous years by 16.5%--$48,534 for a small mixed breed dog with aspiration pneumonia and a heart murmur. Other notable covered claim amounts:

$41,952 - French Bulldog with aspiration pneumonia and brachycephalic airway obstruction

$36,980 - Boston Terrier with dog bite wound and limb amputation

$36,927 - Small mixed breed with open heart mitral valve repair

$35,470 - Domestic short hair with renal failure and diabetes

"2023 was a landmark year for Embrace, with our team expertly processing over 1 million claims and our family now growing to over 500,000 insured pets," said Brian Macias, CEO of Embrace Pet Insurance. "With 17 years of data at our fingertips, trends we are seeing in our system are likely reflective of wider trends in the pet space nationwide. This depth of understanding and wealth of data not only deepens our insights into pet care but also strategically informs our business decisions. At Embrace, we're more than a pet insurance provider; we're at the forefront of pet health insights and industry innovation."

For more information about Embrace Pet Insurance and our services, please visit embracepetinsurance.com or call (800) EMBRACE.

Embrace Pet Insurance, a top-rated pet health insurance provider for dogs and cats in the United States, offers one simple yet comprehensive accident and illness insurance plan. In addition to insurance, Embrace offers Wellness Rewards, a non-insurance, optional preventative care product that is unique to the industry. Wellness Rewards reimburses for routine veterinary visits, grooming, vaccinations, training, and much more, with no itemized limitations. Embrace has received numerous accolades for customer and employee satisfaction, including being named the top pet insurance provider on the Forbes list of America's Best Insurance Companies 2022 and receiving the Great Place to Work™ certification. Embrace is a proud member of the North American Pet Health Insurance Association (NAPHIA) and continues to innovate and improve the pet insurance experience for pet parents across the country. Embrace Pet Insurance is a privately held organization, backed by JAB Holding Company.

For more information about Embrace Pet Insurance, visit EmbracePetInsurance.com or call (800) 660-3817. 

