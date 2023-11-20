Embrace the Future of Lawn Care with SUNSEEKER’s Black Friday Extravaganza – Save Up to $400!

Elevate lawn care with SUNSEEKER L22 PLUS robot mower! Save up to $400 on SMART solutions, blending quality, innovation, and artistry.

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This Black Friday, revolutionize your gardening experience with SUNSEEKER's exclusive deals. Seize the opportunity to upgrade your yard care with unbeatable discounts of up to $400. It's time to transform your garden into a seamless sanctuary!

Spotlight Deal: The L22 PLUS Robot Mower – Your Lawn Care Revolution

Experience unparalleled convenience with the L22 PLUS Robot Mower. Priced at an extraordinary $999.99 from its original $1,399.99, this deal is a steal! Indulge in a pristine lawn and relish in the savings of $400.

Why the L22 PLUS Robot Mower is a Must-Have:

Effortless Lawn Perfection: Forget manual labor; the L22 PLUS ensures your lawn is always impeccably manicured.

Tranquil Operation: At a mere 52db, it works quietly, ensuring no disturbances, even during your baby's nap time.

Advanced Floating Cutting Technology: Adapts to various terrains, protecting blades and your lawn simultaneously.

Eco-Conscious Mowing: Cuts just a third of the grass height, using clippings as natural fertilizer, boosting both lawn health and environmental sustainability.

Enhanced Safety Innovations: Equipped with Lift and Tilt sensors for immediate blade halt and ultrasonic obstacle detection for smooth, contactless navigation.

Intelligent Mapping and Scheduling: Set your lawn parameters effortlessly, allowing the L22 PLUS to manage your lawn care autonomously.

Weather-Smart Technology: With its rain sensor & delay feature, the mower intuitively returns to its base in wet conditions.

Now is the time to revolutionize your lawn care routine. The L22 PLUS Robot Mower, with its cutting-edge features, is the perfect companion for both experienced and novice gardeners. Simplify your lawn maintenance and enjoy more time basking in your garden's beauty.

Act Fast – These Deals Won't Last, up to $400 OFF!

Visit our Amazon Page to explore more and grab this exceptional deal. Step into the future of lawn care with SUNSEEKER's L22 PLUS Robot Mower this Black Friday! –>>https://bit.ly/3FWwWnv

About Sunseeker US, Inc.

SUNSEEKER, born in 2009, transforms lawn care by merging traditional craftsmanship with modern technology.

With over 15 years of expertise, 300+ R&D experts, and 400K+ sq. ft. of innovation space, we've secured 110+ patents, showcasing our commitment to pioneering smart lawn solutions.

Our mission is to empower homeowners and landscapers, making every lawn a reflection of personal achievement and technological advancement.

SUNSEEKER is in leading the future of SMART lawn care, where every product is an embodiment of quality, innovation, and the artistry of lawn maintenance.

Press Contact:

Justin Novosel,

+1(833)822-0146,

https://sunseekertools.com/

SOURCE Sunseeker US, Inc.