Embrace the Future of Smart Living with Lumary This Prime Day

Lumary Offers Unbeatable Deals on Smart Home Products from July 16-17

As Prime Day approaches, Lumary is excited to announce an array of incredible discounts on cutting-edge smart home products. From July 16-17, enjoy unbeatable deals on Lumary's innovative solutions, which bring convenience, efficiency to your home with less cost.

Smart Indoor Lighting: Illuminate with Intelligence

Lumary's Smart Indoor Lights, including advanced smart recessed lights, offer seamless control through WiFi and voice commands. Utilizing RGBAI technology, these lights can create the perfect ambiance with customizable colors and preset scenes. Whether you're setting the mood for a holiday celebration or simply looking for optimal lighting, Lumary's indoor lighting solutions have you covered.

Outdoor Lighting: Durability Meets Versatility

Transform your outdoor spaces with Lumary's Smart Outdoor Lights. Lumary Permanent Outdoor Lights, Landscape Lights, Pathway Lights, Deck Lights, and Hardscape Lights are designed to withstand the elements while providing stunning illumination. Control these lights effortlessly via the Lumary app or your voice assistant, and enjoy the enhanced atmosphere and security they bring to your garden, patio, or driveway.

Ceiling Fan Lights: Style and Function in Harmony

Experience the ultimate blend of design and practicality with Lumary's Smart Ceiling Fan Lights. These fans cool your home efficiently and feature smart lighting that you can customize to suit your needs. Adjust the brightness and color, set schedules, and control it all from the Lumary app or with simple voice commands.

Commercial Lighting: Leading the Way with Innovation

Lumary is proud to introduce the first Smart Commercial High Bay Light, perfect for businesses seeking to optimize their lighting solutions. This product offers superior brightness and energy efficiency, and it can be controlled effortlessly via WiFi and voice commands, making it an essential addition to any commercial space.

Smart Garden Solutions: Simplify Your Gardening

Enhance your garden with Lumary's smart garden products. The Smart Water Timer ensures precise watering schedules, while the Smart Bird Feeder caters to your feathered friends. These intelligent devices can be controlled via the Lumary app or voice commands, which makes garden maintenance simple and efficient.

Exclusive Prime Day Discounts

This Prime Day, Lumary offers up to 70% off on a range of smart home products.

About Lumary:

Lumary is a smart lifestyle brand providing high-end smart lighting products.

Lumary is a tech-led, people-oriented company. Our technology can combine voice assistants and mobile applications to provide high-quality smart products and a more convenient user experience for our customers.

Easy and quick installation and the latest technology save time and make your experience more enjoyable.

Lumary on Amazon.com

Lumary: Lumarysmart.com

Upgrade your home this Prime Day with Lumary – Smart Living, Simplified.

