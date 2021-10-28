Embrace Your Beauty: Fierce and Fabulous Over Forty Project Celebrates Women

PHOENIX, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 11, during an exclusive unveiling event, entrepreneur, photographer and inspirational speaker Karianne Munstedt will debut the first installment of her latest labor of love, the Embrace Your Beauty: Fierce and Fabulous Over Forty project. During the exclusive invitation-only event, held at Karianne Munstedt Portrait Studio, the women who serve as the stars of these photographic masterpieces will be presented in a whole new light — one designed to celebrate and honor all they individually encompass as mothers, wives, friends, business owners, and more.

"I started this project, which was inspired by one of my mentors in the photography community, to help redefine society's image of women over the age of 40," says Munstedt. "What we are used to seeing in magazines, the movies and society in general is that mature women have less of a place in the spotlight and that we lose our worth as we age. I wanted to turn the stigma upside down and change the narrative of what being a woman over the age of 40 means."

For this inaugural exhibit, Munstedt invited women over the age of 40 to participate in a special photography session during which they spent a day in her studio receiving full hair and makeup and working with a wardrobe stylist to create several looks. The focus of the experience also provided them with the opportunity to express themselves in ways they might not normally in their everyday lives.

Mary Beth Hartleb, founder and CEO of Prism HR Consulting in Nevada, is the event's signature sponsor. She is not only a supporter of the project, but also a participant.

"I believe the 40 Over 40 Project is a necessary paradigm shift in our thinking about beauty and aging. Young women receive unhealthy messages about what is, and what is not, beautiful," Hartleb says. "Often, these messages become life-long beliefs that translate to an unhealthy body image negatively affecting relationships, career aspirations, goal attainment, self -confidence, as well as physical, mental, and emotional health. My hope is that the inaugural Women Over 40 Project will help women discover and embrace their unique beauty at any age."

Munstedt is currently accepting applicants for next year's project: www.kariannemunstedt.com/womenover40project2022 .

