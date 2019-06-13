Embrace Your Powers As Square Enix And Marvel Entertainment Assemble Marvel's Avengers

Marvel's Avengers invites players to live their Super Hero dreams. Outstanding storytelling and an ever-expanding universe come together in the definitive Avengers gaming experience. Master extraordinary abilities, customize a growing roster of Heroes, assemble into teams of up to four players, and defend the Earth from escalating threats.

Marvel's Avengers begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco — including the reveal of their own helicarrier powered by an experimental energy source. The celebration turns deadly when a catastrophic accident results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, the only hope is to reassemble Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

"Crystal Dynamics is one of the industry's most talented and respected game development studios, and we couldn't be more excited about their ambitious vision for Marvel's Avengers," said Jay Ong, EVP, Head of Games at Marvel Entertainment. "It will thrill our fans and serve as a key part of Marvel's storytelling, delivering an authentic and innovative take on our heroes as never been seen before. This game is what's next for the Avengers."

"As super fans, working with Marvel and these characters is a dream come true and we are excited to finally reveal Marvel's Avengers to the world," said Scot Amos, Head of Studio at Crystal Dynamics. "This is our original take on these iconic Super Heroes. Leveraging our companies' combined experience in epic action-adventure storytelling, we're building a universe that fans will immerse themselves in for years to come."

Marvel's Avengers features a cinematic story, complete with the high-octane action that Crystal Dynamics is known for. Featuring regular content updates, the game will take players on an epic journey delivered over multiple years.

"We've assembled world-class developers from across the industry to bring players on an unforgettable journey," said Ron Rosenberg, Head of Studio at Crystal Dynamics. "To ensure a truly heroic experience for all players, we're announcing that our narrative will be delivered over multiple years, with no random loot boxes or pay-to-win scenarios. Every new Super Hero and region will be delivered to players at no additional cost if you own the core game. This is just the beginning of what we've got in store for our fans."

Square Enix is also excited to announce a global partnership with PlayStation and will share more details about surprises for PlayStation players in the future.

Players around the world will begin their journey in Marvel's Avengers on May 15, 2020.

Related Links

Official Homepage: www.playavengers.com

Official Twitter: @PlayAvengers

Official Facebook: http://facebook.com/PlayAvengers

Official YouTube: http://youtube.com/PlayAvengers

About Marvel Entertainment

Marvel Entertainment, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company, is one of the world's most prominent character-based entertainment companies, built on a proven library of more than 8,000 characters featured in a variety of media over eighty years. Marvel utilizes its character franchises in entertainment, licensing, publishing, games, and digital media. For more information visit marvel.com. © 2019 MARVEL

About Crystal Dynamics

Crystal Dynamics has developed and published over 30 award-winning titles during its 27-year adventure. Some of the most beloved franchises include Gex®, Legacy of Kain® and most recently, TOMB RAIDER® which has sold over 74 million copies worldwide. With over 30 video game titles released and hundreds of awards, the heroine Lara Croft® has been a cultural icon for over 20 years and has made an indelible mark on virtually every facet of entertainment. Most recently, Crystal Dynamics expanded its operations by opening Crystal Northwest in Bellevue, Washington.

For more information on Crystal Dynamics, please visit http://www.crystald.com, their Twitter account, Facebook page, or their LinkedIn page.

About Eidos-Montréal

Eidos-Montréal™ (a Square Enix® studio) is focused on creating immersive and captivating experiences. For the last decade, the development teams at Eidos-Montréal have orchestrated the successful reboot of the DEUS EX® series (Deus Ex: Human Revolution®, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided®), released the latest entry in the THIEF® franchise, and have also played a key role in the development of the award-winning TOMB RAIDER® series.

For more information on the studio, please visit https://eidosmontreal.com/ and find us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Square Enix, Inc.

Square Enix, Inc. develops, publishes, distributes and licenses SQUARE ENIX®, EIDOS® and TAITO® branded entertainment content throughout the Americas as part of the Square Enix group of companies. Square Enix, Inc. is affiliated with a global network of leading development studios such as Crystal Dynamics® and Eidos Montréal™. The Square Enix group of companies boasts a valuable portfolio of intellectual property including: FINAL FANTASY®, which has sold over 144 million units worldwide; DRAGON QUEST®, which has sold over 78 million units worldwide; TOMB RAIDER®, which has sold over 74 million units worldwide; and the legendary SPACE INVADERS®. Square Enix, Inc. is a U.S.-based, wholly owned subsidiary of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.

More information on Square Enix, Inc. can be found at https://square-enix-games.com/.

© 2019 MARVEL. Developed by Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montréal. Development support provided by Nixxes. All rights reserved.

CRYSTAL DYNAMICS, the CRYSTAL DYNAMICS logo, CRYSTAL NORTHWEST, EIDOS-MONTRÉAL and the EIDOS-MONTRÉAL logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Square Enix Limited. SQUARE ENIX and the SQUARE ENIX logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. DEUS EX, DEUS EX: HUMAN REVOLUTION, DEUS EX: MANKIND DIVIDED, DRAGON QUEST, FINAL FANTASY, GEX, LARA CROFT, LEGACY OF KAIN, SPACE INVADERS, TAITO, THIEF, and TOMB RAIDER are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Square Enix group of companies. Nixxes and the Nixxes logo are trademarks of Nixxes Software BV. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Square Enix