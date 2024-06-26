Embracing Change: Foley Paves the Way for Employers Struggling with 235,000 Prohibited Drivers Ahead of Clearinghouse-II

HARTFORD, Conn., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Foley, a leading provider of DOT compliance, data monitoring, and hiring software solutions, is stepping up its efforts to assist companies in navigating the new phase of the FMCSA Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse regulations set to take effect this year. With significant changes on the horizon, Foley is committed to ensuring that businesses employing commercial drivers are fully prepared and compliant.

The FMCSA Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse, a critical tool in enhancing road safety by maintaining records of commercial drivers' drug and alcohol violations, is undergoing updates that will impact how companies manage their compliance.

Starting November 18, 2024, new regulations will require State Driver Licensing Agencies (SDLAs) to begin downgrading the commercial driver's licenses (CDLs) and commercial driver's permits (CPLs) of drivers listed as "prohibited" due to violations, which could significantly affect the operational capabilities of many companies.

Joel Sitak, CEO of Foley, emphasizes the importance of readiness: "At Foley, we understand the challenges these regulatory changes bring to your operations. We've provided compliance with the Clearinghouse regulation since it originally took effect, and now our goal is to equip you with the tools and knowledge to not only meet these new requirements but to thrive under them. We are here to help you maintain a safe, compliant, and efficient workforce."

To further aid companies in understanding and preparing for these changes, Foley is hosting a free webinar titled "2024 FMCSA Clearinghouse-II Update: What You Need to Know About New Regulations." Scheduled for June 27th at 2:00 PM ET, the webinar will cover the essentials of the new Clearinghouse-II regulations, their impact, and how businesses can prepare for the changes.

Attendees will also learn how Foley's Dash Platform can support them in automating manual Clearinghouse requirements, following DOT drug and alcohol testing protocols, and continuously monitor drivers to quickly catch red flags. The webinar is a vital resource for safety managers, fleet owners, and anyone responsible for Clearinghouse compliance.

By combining modern software with a six-star customer experience, Foley develops initiatives that drive business forward, reduce risk, and instills confidence in businesses with employees who drive. To learn more about Foley's Drug & Alcohol Clearinghouse Management program, visit foleyservices.com/clearinghouse where you can schedule a personal demo.

About Foley

Foley provides innovative DOT compliance; hiring, screening, and onboarding; and data monitoring solutions tailored to employers with commercial drivers. For over 30 years, Foley has been a trusted partner to companies by proactively reducing risk and ensuring compliance with federal regulations.

