Embracing Digital Transformation: Global Edge Security Market to 2028, Driven by the Increasing Use of 5G and Need for Secure Access

The global edge security market is expected to reach $83.6 billion by 2028 from $23.9 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 28.5%.



This report provides an overview of the global market for edge security and analyzes market trends. Using 2022 as the base year, this report provides estimated market data for the forecast period 2023 through 2028. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on component (solutions and services), deployment, organization size, vertical and region.



This report also focuses on the main trends and challenges that affect the market and the competitive landscape. It explains the current market trends and provides detailed profiles of the main players and strategies to enhance market presence. This report estimates the size of the global edge security market in 2022 and provides projections of the expected market size through 2028.

Edge security refers to the security measures and solutions implemented at the edge of a network, where the network connects to external networks, such as the internet. Edge security protects networks and devices from cyberattacks, data breaches and other security threats.

The increasing number of security breaches and cyberattacks, the growing adoption of cloud computing and the proliferation of the Internet of Things (IoT) drive the edge security market. As more devices and networks connect, the need for robust security measures at the network's edge becomes increasingly essential. Components of edge security solutions may include firewalls, intrusion detection and prevention systems, virtual private networks (VPNs) and content filtering.



Edge security adds a layer of complication to organizations by enabling diverse stakeholders to maintain IT infrastructures, software development, networking, traffic distribution and service management. Edge also combines software, hardware solutions and networking architecture to cover various business use cases. The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak boosted the use of data centers and edge computing.

As more of these technologies are adopted, investment will likely fall considerably in the months ahead. Businesses across many industry verticals are decreasing expenditures in enhancing servers and software. There are a few outliers: rising edge and IoT spending in the IT/telecom and healthcare industries.



